GENESEO – The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo has received a $15,000 grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation to help restore the interior of the museum’s C-47 Skytrain aircraft known as “Whiskey 7.”
The plane flew during the second wave of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, but later served as a corporate plane and had the World War II-era interior replaced with different configurations. At one time, the interior of the plane reportedly included a bar.
Today, the plane includes a row of fold-down canvas seats along each side the interior fuselage.
The grant will be used to target completion of recreated navigator and radio operators stations which had been removed in 1946. The cargo area seating will also be enhanced. Original period equipment will be purchased and installed so that the upgrades will reflect what the interior of the plane actually looked like during D-day in 1944.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to continue the restoration of our flagship aircraft,” said National Warplane Museum President W. Austin Wadsworth.
With an 80th birthday celebration of Whiskey 7 planned on Sept. 23 at the museum, Wadsworth said the grant was also “a wonderful early birthday gift.”
The Sept. 23 event will include food, music and dancing. More information about the plane’s birthday bash is available online at www.nationalwarplanemuseum.com.
The National Warplane Museum, 3489 Big Tree Lane, off Route 63, is a non-profited organization dedicated to education through the preservation and display of historical aircraft and other factors.
The Rochester Area Community Foundation grant program looks to fund projects that result in the preservation of historical assets with attention to projects that foster economic development and provides opportunities for the community to engage with the region’s rich historical assets.
Whiskey 7 was the lead plane of the second wave of airborne paratroopers over Normandy. The National Warplane Museum has worked to restore and maintain the aircraft for many years. The goal of the latest restoration effort is to take Museum visitors back in time and give them a realistic picture of the plane’s interior during its use in World War II.