BATAVIA — A Batavia man who fired at shotgun at two people during an altercation at 7-Eleven was sentenced Friday in Genesee County Court to 15 years in state prison.
Jeremy G. Ives, 48, was found guilty in May of two counts of attempted first-degree assault with a weapon and menacing after a four-day trial in County Court.
The jury acquitted Ives of kidnapping and weapons charges.
Ives received the maximum penalty.
A trial in late March ended with Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini declaring a mistrial based on misconduct by three jurors.
Ives was charged about a week after two people were shot at 7-Eleven on East Main Street.
The shooting happened Aug. 12.
Ives fired a shotgun, hitting a man and woman. One victim was treated at the scene. The other was treated at a hospital and released.
Ives is accused of fleeing the scene in a car with several passengers, including one woman who attempted to leave the car several times, resulting in the kidnapping charge.
Police at the time said Ives threatened the woman and ordered her to stay in the car. Ives knew the victims and police have not said what a motive may be.