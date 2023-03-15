ALBION — A 16-year-old Albion student has been charged Tuesday with felony making a terroristic threat for allegedly threatening the Albion Central School District with violence.

Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said the suspect and his family cooperated with law enforcement. The boy was transported to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office for processing. The suspect stated that the post was just a joke and he was just playing around.

