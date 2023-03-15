ALBION — A 16-year-old Albion student has been charged Tuesday with felony making a terroristic threat for allegedly threatening the Albion Central School District with violence.
Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said the suspect and his family cooperated with law enforcement. The boy was transported to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office for processing. The suspect stated that the post was just a joke and he was just playing around.
At 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, Albion School Resource Deputy Prawel received information regarding a threatening social media post made via Snapchat. Working together, Albion school officials, the Albion Police Department, Prawel, Lt. Fox, Sheriff’s Investigators Kevin Colonna and Brian Marsceill, were able to locate the student allegedly responsible for making the post.
The boy was arraigned by Judge Sanford Church in Orleans County Youth Court, He was released to the custody of his mother, to immediately report to Orleans County Probation for intake and electronic monitoring. The suspect will return to court on a later date.
