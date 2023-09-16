The current deputy superintendent of the Dansville Central School District is one of two finalists for the district’s superintendent post.
Current Superintendent Dr. Paul J. Alioto is retiring at the end of 2023. He has been the district’s superintendent for 13 years.
Thomas D. Frazier, in his second year as deputy superintendent at Dansville, and Terri Bavis, who has been superintendent at Waterloo Central School District since 2016, were named this week as finalists for Dansville superintendent.The candidates are scheduled to visit the district and meet with stakeholders next week.
The anticipated start date for the new superintendent is Jan. 2, 2024.
Board of Education President Mary Ann Holden said the district’s goal is “to make sure that we find a leader who can represent our community.”
“We want someone who knows how to listen, someone with integrity and someone who will put our students first,” Holden said. “I feel that each of the finalists meets that criteria.”
Frazier, as deputy superintendent, oversees administration and human resources at Dansville Central School. In this role, Frazier has responsibilities overseeing such areas as the district’s business office, facilities, food service, transportation, andhuman resources. He collaborates with the board of education, superintendent, school business manager, building administrators, and directors. He helps to formulate and execute the district’s $39 million budget and also plays a key role in supervising capital improvement projects.
Prior to this role, he served as principal at Dansville High School. Frazier was first appointed interim high school principal for the 2015-2016 school year following the resignation of high school principal Mike Falzoi, who left for an assistant principal position at Calkins Road Middle School in Pittsford. Frazier was later appointed to the post permanently.
“I would be honored and humbled to serve the Dansville Central School District as the next superintendent,” Frazier said in a statement. “If selected, I will ocntinue to give my very best to the school community.”
Frazier has more than 13 years of experience in leadership roles at public schools in New York. He has spent more than 20 years as an educator, including a decade teaching fourth- and fifth-grade students at Ellis B. Hyde Elementary School, Dansville. He became dean of students at Dansville in 2012 and a year later was named assistant high school principal.
Frazier earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education and a master’s degree in elementary education, all from SUNY Geneseo, and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from SUNY Brockport. He has certifications as a New York State School District Leader and School Building Leader, and in 2021 earned a credential from SUNY Oswego’s Superintendent Development Program.
Bavis was hired as superintendent of Waterloo Central Schools in 2016, the first woman to hold the post in a district serving 1,500 students and employing 375 staff members. Dansville is a district of 1,379 students and a staff of 270 employees, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
As superintendent, Bavis had planned and managed two capital projects totaling $24 million, and led a technology infrastructure upgrade that included a 1:1 device initiative. In 2018, Bavis secured more than $300,000 in grants.
“As an educational leader, I am committed to the pursuit of excellence,” Bavis said in a statement. “The mission of the Dansville Central School District aligns with my personal and professional values. I believe in the power of relationships and that the school district is the heart of the community. It is essential for the school and the community to work together to support each other, the staff, students and their families.”
Bavis, who grew up in Henrietta, previously served from 2005 to 2016 as principal of Indian Landing Elementary School in the Penfield Central School District. She has 18 years of administration experience and an additional 14 years teaching elementary and middle school in the Pavilion, Livonia and Fairport school districts.
In 2001, she left Fairport to become a curriculum specialist for the Genesee Valley BOCES, and served as director of curriculum and instruction for the Perry school district before leaving for Penfield.
Bavis has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and elementary education from Nazareth College, and master’s degrees in elementary education and educational administration from SUNY Brockport.
The finalists will visit the Dansville district next week. Frazier will visit Monday and Bavis on Tuesday. They will be interviewed throughout their day by various groups of stakeholders.
The public is invited to meet-and-greet forums scheduled from 3:35 to 4:15 p.m. each day in the Dansville Middle School/High School Library, 282 Main St., Dansville. Final interviews with the Board of Education will follow the forums.
Genesee Valley BOCES District Superintendent Kevin MacDonald has been acting as the district’s search consultant.
Alioto came to Dansville from the Clifton-Fine Central School District, which had 342 students at the time to Dansville, with a student population at the time of 1,700 students. Alioto had been superintendent at Clifton-Fine for seven years. At the time of his departure, Alioto told the Watertown Daily Times that he was looking to lead a larger district, but did not want to work for a suburban or urban district.