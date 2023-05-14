ALFRED – One Wyoming County student was a featured speaker, and another student from Wyoming County was the recipient of a special award during SUNY Alred’s 112th commencement ceremony at Pioneer Stadium on Saturday.
The commencement ceremonies featured student speakers from each of the three schools at the college.
Breana Mest of Strykersville represented the School of Applied Technology. The heavy equipment operations major has taken a team leadership role on many projects and real-world training. She has been an engaged leader on campus, school officials said, serving as a tutor for various courses and has been active in both the Collegiate Agricultural Leaders and Future Farmers of America organizations.
A major component of the ceremony was the presentation of the Paul B. Orvis Award for Excellence to five graduating students. The award honors Orvis, a former president of Alfred State and State University of New York dean for two-year college. Recipients meet the criteria of service, leadership, character, and scholarship.
Ashley Ameis of Arcade was among the students receiving the award. Ameis is a School of Arts and Sciences associate degree recipient).
In lieu of a speech, SUNY Alfred President Dr. Steve Mauro shared a video that allowed graduating students to thank those that were influential in their journey at the college.
Student Senate President Soumya Konar of Dutchess, India, reflected on her time at the college. “I have been fortunate to observe the dedication and passion of our student body firsthand. Your perseverance, resilience, and ingenuity have transformed our campus into a space where ideas flourish, and where we are encouraged to challenge the status quo in the pursuit of knowledge and progress. Our time has prepared us to be architects of our own destiny.”
The Alfred State faculty quarter performed the national anthem and the college’s alma mater. Dr. Aniko Constantine served as grand marshal and led the processional.
More than 1,000 eligible graduates were honored with commencement.