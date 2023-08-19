20-year sentence sought for Pezzola

WASHINGTON D.C. — Federal prosecutors are seeking a 20-year sentence for Rochester Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola.
Pezzola, 45, was convicted in May of multiple felonies in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
He and four other members of the right-wing organization are set for a sentencing hearing Aug. 28 in federal court.
“The defendants’ leadership role was no accident,” the prosecutors’ sentencing document reads. “They viewed themselves as revolutionaries and they believed fully in their cause. From the start of the riot, the defendants celebrated their achievement.”
Pezzola was a highly-visible participant in the violence at the Capitol. Although acquitted of seditious conspiracy, he was convicted of assaulting police officers and using a stolen riot shield to smash a window in the building so other rioters could enter.
He was later filmed celebrating with a “victory smoke” inside the Capitol.
His actions also included an obscenity-laced tirade against police officers defending the building, telling them to choose sides.
“You think Antifa’s f------ bad?” he said. “You just wait.”
Prosecutors are seeking even longer sentences for his co-defendants who include Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Reh, who were all convicted of seditious conspiracy.
“The defendants in this case sought to capitalize on this undercurrent in our society to change the result of a presidential election,” he sentencing memorandum reads. “They called for using force, intimidation, and violence to get political leaders to stop the certification of the election. They recruited others to this mission. They organized and participated in encrypted messaging groups and meetings to further their plans.
“Such conduct in leading and instigating an attack like January 6 demands deterrence,” the memorandum continues. “It is critical that this Court impose significant sentences of incarceration on all the defendants in this case to convey to those who would mobilize such political violence in the future that their actions will have consequences.”
Attorneys for the Proud Boys have described the proposed sentences as extreme, according to media reports.
Describing itself as a “Western chauvinist” organization, the Proud Boys are widely considered a neo-fascist extremist group.