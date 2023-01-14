In terms of calls handled, the city Fire Department fielded a higher call volume in 2022 than it did the previous year. The department saw an increase in call volume of about 11.6%, Fire Chief Joshua Graham reported Friday.

The total number of alarms this past year was 2,669. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) make up 1,940 of those calls and fire/carbon monoxide alarm activations were the second highest at 308.

