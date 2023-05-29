Asylum seekers board a bus en route to a shelter at Port Authority Bus Terminal on May 18, 2023, in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams addressed the daily arrival of hundreds of migrants and stated that his administration is struggling to find emergency shelter sites and is pleading for help from federal and state officials. Adams has been exploring various options for shelters, including municipal buildings, vacant offices, and even Rikers Island, the notorious city jail, as well as 20 public school gyms to be used as emergency sites. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)