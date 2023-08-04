ARCADE — When Kevin and Lindsay Buncy opened the doors to their first coffee house — 49 Coffee House & Eatery — in Springville, they wanted to create an environment where residents are greeted with a warm welcome and a friendly smile as they order their favorite beverage, paired with a morning bagel or avocado on toast.
Creating an experience at a coffee house filled with locally fashioned art and background music you can vibe with is a bonus for not only coffee house regulars but tourists as well.
After a successful launch in Springville, the couple opened a second location in Arcade and hosted a grand opening in late spring. They recently opened a third location in Holland with a grand opening held in July.
Kevin and Lindsay began investing in property at 21 years old when they purchased their first rental property in Lackawanna in 2011. Shortly after this purchase, Kevin launched his company — Painting Pro & Hardwood Flooring, Inc.
The property owners wanted to help grow their community with the purchase of a commercial building on Main Street in Springville in 2014, which currently serves as the original 49 Coffee House & Eatery at 49 East Main St. They now own three properties in a row on Main Street in Springville.
Kevin later partnered with a business owner to purchase the Arcade location at 277 Main St.
As Springville natives and high school sweethearts, the Buncys enjoy investing in the community they grew up in while continuing to expand to other nearby markets such as Arcade and Holland.
“The opportunity (to purchase the Springville coffee house) came after the purchase of 49 East Main St.,” Lindsay said. “I always wanted to open a coffee shop purely because of my love for coffee. It reminds me of waking up as a kid and smelling coffee brewing first thing in the morning. I left my 9 to 5 comfortable job to pursue this new venture. I wanted to create a place that brought comfort and a sense of community to my town through coffee and freshly prepared food.”
Since the purchase of the Arcade location, which welcomes residents daily and tourists who prepare to board the “vintage World War II-era diesel train excursion” at the Arcade & Attica railroad depot located right across the street, business is booming.
“We have a phenomenal group of employees who understand the special importance of working for a small business. Springville is definitely the busiest, but the Arcade location is welcoming and has the energy of a relaxing atmosphere. “We are busy but not swamped like Springville is,” said Lindsay. “Business is great. We would like to increase traffic a bit in Arcade, but overall, we are fortunate to say that we have been very successful.”
She continued, “Some people are still learning we are there, but that is to be expected. The community has welcomed us well!”
Last month, 49 Coffee House & Market opened next to Rose Forestry at 17 S. Main St., Holland. The coffee house opened to the community as of Aug. 1 and they will serve the community as a market as well.
For up-to-date information about 49 Coffee House — at any location — follow their social media on Facebook and Instagram.