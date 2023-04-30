National Small Business Week takes place April 30 through May 6 this year.
How can your business get involved? Whether you own a small business, work for one, or just love supporting them, there are plenty of ways to show your support and participate in this tradition.
The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism shares five ways you can take part in Small Business Week this year:
1. Share your story.
You started your business for a reason — probably the same reason that motivates you to get out of bed in the morning, roll up your sleeves, and get the job done. Don’t keep your story a secret. Use your unique point of view as a way to stand out from the competition and get closer to your customers. This Small Business Week, take a moment to remind your customers and supporters why you do what you do. Join other small businesses and share your inspiration using the hashtags -SmallBusinessWeek and -SmallBizSuccess. With just a sentence or two — and maybe a quick photo — you can pull back the curtain and show your customers the heart of your business — why you do it and what keeps you going.
2. Say thank you to the people who keep your business going.
Speaking of what keeps you going, think about who makes your business possible. Maybe you’ve got a top-notch staff or a die-hard customer base. Maybe you have a mentor you can always call when you hit a lull. Take a moment to step away from the day-to-day frenzy and show your appreciation. A face-to-face thank you is always great. But you can also write thank you cards, send an email to your supporters, or post a thank you on social media. If you’re comfortable in front of a camera, think about how you can get your message across in a short thank you video.
3. Invest in education.
Small Business Week is a great time to take a webinar and sharpen your marketing skills. Whether you want to learn about email marketing best practices, using social media marketing, search engine optimization, or marketing automation, you can always pick up new skills and techniques.
4. Partner with another small business.
Are you close to other small businesses in your area? Strengthen your impact and reach a larger audience by joining forces this Small Business Week. For example, a jewelry store could increase its exposure by setting up a display at a local spa and providing 10% off coupons to all spa customers. Look to collaborate with businesses that reach a similar audience, so your products and services complement nicely.
5. Get the word out.
When you own a small business, the weeks fly by. Don’t miss out on Small Business Week just because you’re having a busy week. Get the word out to your supporters by sending an email announcing Small Business Week and encouraging your customers to support you. You can add a coupon to your email as a special thank you to your customers. Many professional email services allow you to schedule your email in advance so you can set everything up ahead of time. Once your email has been sent, post it to your active social media channels to increase your reach. Soon, your customers will be celebrating along with you.
The National Small Business Week 2-day virtual summit is happening May 2 through May 3. This year’s event will include educational presentations by experts on everything from AI to cybersecurity, an exhibit hall, networking, and a mentoring lounge where you can get your questions answered. The event is free to attend for both established and aspiring business owners. Register for the virtual summit by going to https://tinyurl.com/3mj4y8ur.