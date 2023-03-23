Alan Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern, testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The committee heard testimony on "Improving Rail Safety in response to the East Palestine Derailment." (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

(TNS) – Norfolk Southern’s CEO Alan Shaw was among the witnesses who testified Wednesday at a U.S. Senate committee hearing about the railroad’s toxic derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3.

Here are six things to know about the hearing before the Senate commerce committee:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1