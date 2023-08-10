On Aug. 6, 1945, the American B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, a second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.
On Aug. 6, 2023, Christopher Nolan’s haunting film “Oppenheimer,” which presents the story behind J. Robert Oppenheimer’s creation of the atomic bomb, was among the most watched films in movie theaters.
And, as they have between Aug. 6 and 9 for 49 years, members of the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace gathered in Avon’s Circle Park at Route 5 and 20 for an annual vigil to remember the victims of the bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, while also calling for an end to wars and nuclear weapons.
“We gather because we believe all humanity must remember this event so it will not be repeated,” said Chris Norton of Hunt, a member of the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace.
“Criticizing war and promoting peace does not impugn the bravery or sacrifice of those people who fought in World War II,” said Norton. “It does not equate what the Allies died with what the Axis did. The Holocaust and militarism of the Axis was worse than what the Allies did to stop them.
“However,” he continued, “this anniversary should make us question the entire idea of war. Germany and Japan should have been stopped before the war became a necessity because war lead to things like atomic bombs, which led to tens of thousands of thermonuclear bombs, each one 80 times stronger than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”
More than two dozen people, members of the GVCP and Veterans for Peace Chapter 23 in Rochester, gathered for the vigil that included a moment of silence, the singing of peace songs with guitarist Rich Kronert of Nunda and the lighting of candles and luminaria, paper lanterns that lined the curb around half the traffic circle. Songs included “If I had a Hammer,” “Ain’t Gonna Be No War,” “Eve of Destruction,” “We Shall Overcome,” and “Finlandia.”
Participants held signs saying “Remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” “Ban the Bomb,” and “End Endless Wars.” Among the signs and banners were also white cutouts of dove — a symbol of peace.
Some participants, such as Raelynn Clair of Rochester, attended the vigil for the first time.
“Peace is so important,” said Clair, who heard about the event from her friend, Lilita Lassen-Ward, a former Livingston County resident who now lives in Fairport.
Lassen-Ward had attended each of the past gatherings and came again because “the message needs to get out.”
“It’s important to do this,” said Lassen-Ward. “I hope we will eventually bring an end to nuclear weapons, even if I’m not likely to see that end.”
The yearly vigil commemorates the days in August 1945 that the United States dropped the first atomic bombs on Japan — still the only military use of nuclear weapons in history — and is part of an international call the elimination of nuclear weapons. Similar vigils take place worldwide.
“It’s a message our community needs to hear: that there are people who support peace and are working to abolish nuclear weapons,” said Suzanne Blackburn of Nunda, a member of GVCP who attended with her daughter Analea Blackburn.
“It’s important that we come together to let our views be heard, and practice our right to gather and express ourselves,” said Suzanne Blackburn. “That’s the first thing an authoritarian government does, take away the right to free speech.”
Norton, in his remarks, noted the urgency of the GCVP’s message with war continuing between Ukraine and Russia, and the involvement of the United States in that conflict. He also noted escalating worldwide tensions that have brought the Doomsday Clock to within 90 seconds of midnight — the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been at any time since its introduction in 1947.
Norton read several passages from the book “Hiroshima” by John Hersey, a war correspondent. The book, published in 1946, follows the lives of six people who survived the bombing, including a doctor.
“It is not a happy read, but it is very informative,” Norton said. “The stories in this book are the reason why nuclear war must be prohibited.”
Holly Adams of Hunt, a member of GVCP, said there are things that can be down to counter war.
“War can be prevented. Such is the mission of GVCP and Veterans for Peace,” said Adams. “We are not alone.”
Adams urged those at the gathering — and the public at-large — to right elected officials calling on them to support and for countries to sign on to The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a disarmament agreement negotiated and adopted at the United Nations in 2017. The treaty, which prohibits nuclear weapons and establishes a legal framework for the elimination of such weapons, has been signed by 92 countries, but not the United States. Some municipal governments, including several in New York State, have also passed resolutions in support on the treaty.
Adams called for support of H. Res. 77, a resolution that calls on the U.S. to embrace the goals and provisions of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which calls on countries to negotiate instead of going to war and renounced the use of nuclear weapons, among other provisions; and to adopt Back from the Brink campaign’s policies for preventing nuclear war.
Adams also called attention to H. Res 2775, commonly known as “Warheads to windmills,” which calls on Congress to convert nuclear industry personnel to serve the climate crisis.
The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, and formally surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, ending World War II and Japan’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.
Paul Frazier of Arkport has been advocating for peace for decades. He noted that in the 1970s he was part of protests with the Catholic Worker movement at the Atomic Energy Commission which included a sleep-in and the spilling of animal blood on the steps of the commission’s office.
On Sunday night, he wore a black T-shirt with big, bold block letters that said “WAR is NOT the answer.”
“It’s important to keep alive the realities of the horror of war,” Frazier said of his continued advocacy. “Every little candle helps; every call in our own voice means those voices that were lost will not be forgotten.”
Raelynn Clair of Rochester and Lilita Lassen-Ward hold signs urging people to remember the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace’s annual Hiroshima Vigil in Avon’s Circle Park on Sunday evening.