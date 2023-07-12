ATTICA — When J. Brian Pfeiffer began inquiring about the exact location of a cow’s udder, he got the same response from different people.
It depends.
Same when he asked about where to place the bucket on the maple tree.
It depends.
Pfeiffer appears to have gotten it right, despite the vague answers to his questions.
Pfeiffer, 59, is a self-taught sculptor from Bennington and was one of only 10 people statewide to receive a $10,000 New York State Council of The Arts Rural Traditional Arts Fellowship Grant.
He’s also the only artist west of Elmira to receive the grant.
“I chose to create something that involved cows, maple syrup and chickens,” he said. “That’s Wyoming County. That part was easy.”
His design? A full-sized dairy cow and a chicken “peering curiously around a maple tree sap bucket, wondering why a bucket is stuck to a tree.”
He asked Lyle Merle of Merle Maple on Route 98 if he could install the sculpture at the popular farm.
“I expect it will be an attraction,” Merle said.
Turns out, Pfeiffer’s design is similar to the farm’s cow, chicken and maple leaf log.
Pfeiffer is sculpting the piece out of concrete.
He began in his A Sculptor’s Soul Studio with a skeleton of mesh and rebar. He began slathering on the concrete about three weeks ago and has been steadily working on the piece, which is nearly complete. Volunteers, many of them children, help Pfeiffer as he works, often spraying the concrete with water to keep it from drying.
Pfeiffer began sculpting 30 years ago as a “stress release” from his job as a paramedic.
He began with driftwood and soon got into concrete as his main medium.
His first commissioned piece was in Akron, where he created a statue in honor of a volunteer firefighter who was killed by a drunk driver on his way to a call.
He has since had pieces installed at various locations in Western New York, including Perry and Springville.
His new piece is expected to be finished in August. He received permission from D.J. Barry, founder of World Cow, to paint one side of the cow with a world map.
Attica will be hosting the World Cow Barn Art Fest this weekend at The Farm on Stroh Road.
“He was excited about it,” Pfeiffer said. “It’s always been painted on barns but never a 3D cow.”
Saturday, Pfeiffer began putting the final coat on the cow and the day before had his last day of grinding.
And upon reconsidering the advice, made a few changes.
“If you notice how nicely those teats are looking today, you are correct,” he wrote on a Facebook post updating his progress. “Well, I had to cut and move those suckers the other day 2” back to make them better placed.”
To check on Pfeiffer’s progress, go to A Sculptor’s Soul Studio on Facebook.