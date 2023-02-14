BATAVIA — Some of the children who came up in front of the congregation at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church were a little reluctant to speak. Others got right into their presentation on the Black athletes who, in some way, paved the way for the athletes playing professional sports today.

The second annual Black History Month program at the church, 516 Ellicott St, took place Sunday morning. Several kids, introduced by first names, shared background information on the athletes about whom they were speaking.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1