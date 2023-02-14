BATAVIA — Some of the children who came up in front of the congregation at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church were a little reluctant to speak. Others got right into their presentation on the Black athletes who, in some way, paved the way for the athletes playing professional sports today.
The second annual Black History Month program at the church, 516 Ellicott St, took place Sunday morning. Several kids, introduced by first names, shared background information on the athletes about whom they were speaking.
Huxley and Branson, both age 3, came up to speak about National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and National Baseball Hall-of-Famer Hank Aaron, respectively. Jachari, 3, was there to speak about American boxer Jack Johnson. The others who shared information about athletes who paved the way were Jabril, 5, who talked about National Basketball Association Hall-of-Famer Michael Jordan; Evette, 6, who spoke about Olympic track-and-field champion Wilma Rudolph; Mason, 7, about pro football Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown; Sabraya, 8, about tennis champion Arthur Ashe; Maxwell, 8, about Olympic track-and-field champion Jesse Owens; Jamahl, 10, about Jackie Robinson, Hall of Fame player and the first Black player to play Major League Baseball; Devon, 12, about boxing champion Muhammad Ali; Tariq Monroe, 12, about boxing champion George Foreman.
Jabril talked about how Jordan was a six-time NBA champion and is considered the greatest basketball player of all time.
“I can accept failures. Everyone fails at something,” Jabril quoted Jordan as saying. “But, I can’t accept not trying.”
Mason read a Jim Brown quote in which he said, in part, that success is there for those who want it, plan for it and take action to achieve it.
Ashe won three Grand Slam senior titles, Sabraya told the congregation. He became the first Black player to play on the United States Davis Cup team.
“Ashe was included into the National Tennis Hall of Fame in 1985,” Sabraya said.
Owens, who specialized in sprint and long jump events had been the son of a sharecropper and grandson of slaves, Maxwell told those gathered. With the 1936 Olympic games in Germany expected to showcase the supremacy of the Aryan race, Maxwell read, Owens went on to win four gold medals and break two Olympic records.
Jamahl introduced Robinson as the player who broke the color barrier when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947,
“Until that time, professional baseball players of color suited up only for teams in the Negro Leagues. April 15 is observed as Jackie Robinson Day throughout MLB franchises, where players wear the former Dodger’s jersey number, 42.
Robinson’s grace under pressure officially led to the integration of Major Leagues and his 10-year career with the Dodgers, and his outspoken activism in his later years helped to set the stage for the Civil Rights movement.
“I am not concerned with your liking or disliking me ... All I ask is that you respect me as a human being,” Jamahl said, reading a quote by Robinson. “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.”
Mt. Zion Minister Rhonda Speed and her daughter, Shauna Taylor, presented a skit Sunday morning in which they depicted the arrest of Rosa Parks on Dec. 1, 1955, after she boarded a Montgomery, Ala., bus to go home from work and refused to move to a seat at the back of the bus to make room for a White passenger.
“Sometimes, it’s just hard being a seamstress. My feet are tired, fingers are tired. I’m so glad to get on this bus,” Speed, playing Parks, said as she sat down. When she didn’t move and Taylor, playing the bus driver, asked her what she was still doing in her seat, Parks said she had paid her fare like everyone else.
“You need to go to the back with your people. This man needs a seat,” the bus driver said.
“I’m going to sit right here and rest my feet,” Parks said. “Just like you said to those other people about how they worked hard, I worked hard all day, too, and I just spent my money and I’m sitting right here.”
The driver called the police and told them what was going on.
When the skit ended, Speed turned to the congregation and explained that Parks was not only made to get off the bus, she was arrested and jailed.
Speed said if it hadn’t been for E.D. Nixon, civil rights leader with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), she doesn’t know what would have happened. But the incident led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which, over a year later, ended in the boycotters’ favor.
“It took them 381 days to decide that it was OK for me to have a seat at the front of this bus,” she said as Parks.
Toward the end of the program, Jaasiel Williams performed a song called, “No Weapon.”
Pastor Jeremai Williams said he prayed and hoped that those gathered were encouraged by their own backgrounds.
“I pray that others are encouraged by our background. I pray and hope that you are encouraged by others’ backgrounds,” he said. “Other people have been through some things. Other cultures have been through some things. I pray and hope that you are inspired and encouraged, because some people have overcome some stuff.”