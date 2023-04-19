James seeks nursing home transparency

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is among the leaders of a call for greater transparency in nursing home ownership. The state sued The Villages of Orleans this past November.

ALBION — The Villages of Orleans has been cited by state Attorney General Letitia James as she calls for increased transparency in nursing home ownerships.

James among the leaders of 18 state attorneys general speaking in support of a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1