ALBION — The Villages of Orleans has been cited by state Attorney General Letitia James as she calls for increased transparency in nursing home ownerships.
James among the leaders of 18 state attorneys general speaking in support of a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The rule would require the disclosure of certain ownership, managerial, and other information regarding nursing facilities, particularly from private equity investors and real estate investment trusts.
“We trust nursing homes to protect our state’s most vulnerable communities and to provide them with the quality care they deserve,” James said in a statement issued Tuesday. “Transparency and accountability with regard to who is managing these facilities and the services they provide are vital to our ability to protect residents. The health and safety of New Yorkers remains our top priority, and as part of our ongoing efforts to monitor nursing homes to keep people safe, we will continue to take every measure to hold those who cause harm accountable.”
It became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath that many nursing facilities were delivering substandard care to their residents, James said.
More than 200,000 nursing facility residents and staff nationwide died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, accounting for at least 23 percent of all COVID-19 deaths nationally.
Recent analyses have found that, for every two victims of COVID-19 in nursing facilities, there was another resident who died prematurely of other causes, James said.
The coalition of attorneys general asserts such tragic outcomes are too often reflective of facilities that are chronically understaffed, resulting in the failure to provide basic support to residents.
James cited actions against the Villages of Orleans, along with two Nassau County facilities, as part of efforts to protect nursing home residents.
James and her office filled a lawsuit this past November against Comprehensive at Orleans LLC doing business as The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center, alleging years of financial fraud which resulted in significant resident neglect.
Some members of its investor group over their handling of the facility’s finances had already been indicted on criminal charges elsewhere at the time of the filing, while another was a major investor and owner of several nursing home chains.
According to that state lawsuit and other lawsuits filed against the family, everything Comprehensive at Orleans LLC did was centered on making money at the cost of patient care.
James alleged the owners took advantage of New York’s Medicaid program to line their pockets, instead of using the money for patient care.
The Villages is owned by Telegraph Realty, a company formed by a group of investors in Long Island in 2014, formed for the sole purpose of buying the property where The Villages sits.
Two other groups, CHMS and ML Kids Holdings provide administrative services.
According to the state lawsuit, The Villages pays rent to Telegraph and to CHMS for services.
The state lawsuit seeks — among other measures — to place The Villages in receivership, have the owners repay wrongfully-received funds, and reimburse New York state and the United States for the cost of the investigation.
