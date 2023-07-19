BATAVIA — The Resurrection Parish Quilt Ministry had four quilts ready for All Babies Cherished earlier this week, with one more to go.
It’s part of a mission the group has been accomplishing for years — its members have previously presented quilts to the UR Medicine Wilmot Cancer Center in Batavia, United Memorial Medical Center, Crossroads House,and area nursing homes.
So another donation to All Babies Cherished (ABC) was perfectly in standing. Mary Ellen Casey of the Quilt Ministry and other members presented the quilts to ABC on Monday.
The donation will help area moms and young children in the process.
“We have always sent some quilts over to All Babies Cherished,” said Casey, standing with ABC Director Sue Sherman, whose organization plans to open a women and children’s center toward the end of the year.
The Quilt Ministry meets the third Monday of each month in the Church Hall at St. Mary’s Church, 18 Ellicott St. All Babies Cherished provides parents, grandparents and guardians of all backgrounds and income levels with spiritual, educational and material assistance.
“I talked to the other ladies in the group and we decided to offer Sue five quilts for the five rooms that will be available (in the new center),” Casey said.
The group made most of the quilts between January and this week.
“People have been working on making these quilts from donated fabrics that have been given to us by many and sundry people,” Casey said. “We are almost at the end. We have four quilts done and one more to go.”
The women and children’s center will be known as God’s Good Grace. It will be at 441 Ellicott St., two doors away from ABC’s current location.
“The intent is to be able to house five young women with children in tow, up to the age of 5,” Sherman said. “So much of what we see, we deal with gals who are suffering from domestic violence situations. They’re on a journey of sobriety, whether it be two weeks, two months or two years.
“Up to 40-plus percent of the clients we deal with are homeless,” she continued. “They’re couch-hopping. They could be in a hotel for 28 days and then they’re displaced again. They’re at Uncle Fred’s house for a couple of days. It’s a mess.”
Sherman said most of the women who would be eligible for a women and children’s center don’t have educations.
“They’re just struggling in every facet of their life,” she said. “The goal is for us to be able to give a transitional home where they can stay for up to, we don’t even know how long — to be able to get the help that they need to able to be successful education-wise, job-wise and taking care of their children.”
God’s Good Grace will hopefully be open by the end of this year, the ABC director said.
“We’ve still got some carpentry things to take care of in the house and we’re always in need,” she said. “We’re so thankful for this (the donation of quilts). Our thought was when a gal graduates, She’ll be able to take her quilty with her. That’s going to be a memory she’s going to have when she goeso to the next part of her life.”
After the presentation, Sherman said the women the center houses may be pregnant or have young children.
“We can’t take anyone over the age of 5 at this point,” she said. “They may have one or two small children that would be able to stay with them.”
The length of time the women stay at the center will be specific to each of their needs, Sherman said.
“They’re going to have rules to attend to and that sort of thing,” she said. “We might have a gal that stays as little as three to six months. We might have a gal that needs to stay 18 months We don’t know.”
Sherman noted that Gary Good donated the house at 441 Ellicott St. to ABC.
“We’ve been working on it last year and this year, the work that’s needed to be done, getting all the furniture and everything needed — that was also gifted to us,” she said.
The work done so far on the home has been by volunteers, Sherman said.
“I would love to have some more volunteers come forward to complete what needs to be done,” she said. Those who would like to volunteer may call Sherman at (585) 344-5660 or email sueabcherished@gmail.com.
Regarding women who might be eligible to live in the home, they would need to contact ABC for an application.
“We have a whole set of policy procedures to adhere to. The big thing also is staffing. We don’t have staffing at all,” she said. “Probably the most important thing would be overnight staffing.”
ABC would want to have two on staff at night at the center. During the day, ABC can probably staff the home with volunteers.
“Night time is going to be critical that we have staffing,” she said.
Will All Babies Cherished have what it needs to open the home by the end of the year? Sherman says ABC is waiting on God.
“God will figure it out. He’s got a plan and purpose,” she said. “He got us this far. He’s not going to drop the ball now.”