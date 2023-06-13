BATAVIA — Air quality remained an issue for some area residents Monday as the GLOW region received some much-needed rain.
Air quality was listed as “moderate” as of Monday afternoon in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties due to particle pollution, according to www.airnow.gov.
That meant the conditions could cause problems for people unusually sensitive to atmospheric quality. But the region was free of air quality alerts which had affected the area as recently as Sunday.
In the meantime, rain and showers passed through the area, with the wet weather expected to continue through Thursday night.
Temperatures were also expected to remain cool, topping out in the lower 70s throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The air conditions are a far cry from last week, when the area was enveloped in foul-smelling smoke from wildfires in northern Quebec and elsewhere in Canada. Air quality rankings in the GLOW region ranged from “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” when the smoke was at its worst Tuesday and Wednesday.
The effects were easily visible, with smoke and haze giving the sky an orange-yellow tint at times and reducing long-range visibility.
No air quality forecast was immediately available as of Monday afternoon.