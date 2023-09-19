LE ROY — Earl Funderburk has a vision to transform the dormant Jell-O Factory building on North Street, making the entire structure into a distillery.
He is looking for help from the community, raising money with a $50,000 Kickstarter campaign.
“I want to set it up for the next hundred years,” was the way Funderbirk summed up his vision for Oatka Distillers.
Funderburk, a partner in Funderburk Enterprises LLC, said he believes in preserving the local history. He needs support to obtain the licenses and permits required to successfully turn the factory into a working distillery, Funderburk said.
“This is a one-of-a-kind project which not only aims at preserving the rich local culture, but also aims to support the local economy of Western New York,” Funderburk said. “We are breathing new life into the historical Jell-O factory complex by using it for a distillery business with the goal of preserving this important part of our local history. We need your help in getting through the licensing and permitting processes, which includes the costs of application fees, attorneys, consultants, architectural planning, and minor modifications to the building to bring it up to the required codes.”
Funderburk plans to hire Western New York firms and resources to ensure that the funds raised through this campaign will be pumped directly back into the Western New York economy.
The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com and financial backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making pledges and donations. The Kickstarter campaign is offering a range of rewards and incentives for the backers.
The building/s first floor will include a mashing area.
“This is where we’ll basically convert grains into alcohol, into spirits,” he said while giving The Daily News a tour Friday afternoon. “We’re initially going to do vodka, gin and clear spirits. Our primary spirit, over time, is bourbon. Bourbon has to age. It has to be at least 51% corn.”
There will also be a production room with stills against one wall. A tasting room and bar would eventually be in one of the rooms on the first floor.
“This will be a big open space — retail and our products will be displayed. A tasting room is what it’s all about.”
Funderburk’s plans for the first floor also include an event space and administrative offices. The second floor is where Funderburk would store barrels. The first floor is about 50,000 square feet and about 20,000 square feet in the front part of the building. The second floor is about 50,000 square feet.
The old Jell-O factory dates to the early 1900s and was once the nation’s sole manufacturer of the iconic dessert. Popular folklore includes stories about how Oatka Creek’s waters downstream of the plant would run in different colors when the plant’s vats were cleaned, depending what flavor was in production on that particular day.
Jell-O was eventually taken over by General Foods, which closed the plant in 1964 when production was moved to Delaware. The complex was then used by the Lawless Container Corporation until 1997.
It has since had several other uses over the decades. (Includes reporting by Matt Surtel.)