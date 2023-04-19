‘A license to kill’

Screenshot of a GoFundMe site started to raise money for Ralph Yarl’s medical bills and other expenses. GoFundMe screenshot/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri state Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern has been sounding the alarm for years over the state’s loose gun laws and in February introduced a bill limiting the scope of Missouri’s “stand your ground” law. The bill went nowhere.

Over the weekend, Nurrenbern, who is white, found herself explaining to her adopted 9-year-old son, who is Black, the shooting of Ralph Yarl — a Black 16-year-old Kansas City student who is alleged to have been shot twice by a white homeowner in the Northland after ringing the doorbell of a residence while looking for his brothers.

Tribune Wire