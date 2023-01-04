Four Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies are being credited with helping to save lives during the Christmas weekend blizzard after they answered a call for help from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
Genesee County contacted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office about 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 23, as a blizzard was raging in western Genesee County. More than 100 vehicles were stuck on highways with occupants trapped inside - some for many hours - as their vehicles were unable to make it through the heavy snow and windy conditions.
The Sheriff’s Office’s four-wheel drive patrol vehicles were unable to access the stuck cars.
Genesee County requested aid from Livingston County, particularly the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office SWAT MRAP, or Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, and operators.
Within an hour, four Livingston County Sheriff’s Office members trained to operate the MRAP left Livingston County, and would assist with rescue efforts from Friday night into Saturday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office personnel included Sgt. Mike Wade and deputies Jesse Galvin, Gordy Truax and Mitch McGee.
The Livingston County personnel met with Genesee County Sheriff’s Office personnel and used the MRAP to access motorists.
“Working together with Genesee County deputies and first responders, they were able to maneuver through the blizzard conditions and rescue numerous stranded motorists that undoubtedly would have perished if not for the heroic actions of these individuals who put their lives on the line during these life threatening conditions,” Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. said in a statement to the Livingston County News.
The rescue effort also included an MRAP from Orleans County and a Sno-Cat from the Genesee SnoPackers Snowmobile Club Inc.
The high ground clearance and weight of the MRAP allowed deputies to access several occupied cars that were stranded, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said in a Facebook post.
“Members rescued nearly 20 motorists, some in hypothermic condition that had been in their cars for over 20 hours, and transported them to EMS or warming shelters” Dougherty wrote.
At one point, the rescuers were in a convoy that included the Sno-Cat, Livingston County MRAP, the Orleans County MRAP; five to seven patrol cars from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Those in needed of medical attention were taken to the Indian Falls or Oakfield fire halls where EMS personnel were available to assist.
No fatalities were reported in Genesee County due to the Christmas weekend blizzard. The storm’s death toll in Western New York was 38 as of Dec. 29, with 37 of those death recorded in Erie County and one in Niagara County.
The Livingston County deputies returned to Livingston County about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Dougherty, in his Facebook post, noted that some equipment used by police, such as the MRAP, is “villainized as ‘war machine’ or militarizing the police. When in reality we would not be effective without it.”
“In the case of the LCSO MRAP, it has been used to rescue people in their homes from dangerous situations, rescue people and motorists during floods, and most recently, people stranded in a blizzard,” Dougherty wrote.
The storm would continue into Christmas Day. A travel ban in Genesee County, instituted on Dec. 23, was modified on Dec. 24 to include only the hardest hit areas, while towns east of Batavia were under and travel advisory. The ban and advisory were finally lifted the morning of Dec. 25, though Genesee County officials advised that travel remained difficult in parts of the county.
