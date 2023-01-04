Four Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies are being credited with helping to save lives during the Christmas weekend blizzard after they answered a call for help from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Genesee County contacted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office about 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 23, as a blizzard was raging in western Genesee County. More than 100 vehicles were stuck on highways with occupants trapped inside - some for many hours - as their vehicles were unable to make it through the heavy snow and windy conditions.

