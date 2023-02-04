BATAVIA — Volunteering first brought Jamie and Mickey Charters together as acquaintances about 13 years ago. Over time, they became friends and, eventually, husband and wife.
With their seventh anniversary coming up in May, the Charters still spend their Saturdays from 8-11 p.m., helping out at the comfort care home Crossroads House, Inc., which celebrated its 25th anniversary over the weekend.
Jamie says he and Mickey had never met before they started volunteering there.
“I lived in Arcade. I drove from Arcade to Batavia to volunteer on a Saturday night.” he told The Daily News. “She started volunteering on a Saturday night. There were two volunteers on a shift.”
They figured they worked together as volunteers for about five years, then dated for two before getting married. Saturday nights have been their “date nights,” they explained.
“She must have liked me so much that she stayed. Maybe her comments wouldn’t be the same,” Jamie Charters said, laughing. “We’d been volunteering for 13 years. It took me about five years to ask her out.”
The year they met, Jamie had started volunteering in May, while she started a month or two later, Mickey Charters recalled. She was living in Bergen, where they both reside now.
“We got along very well. We started dating,” Mickey Charters recalled. “One of our residents (at Crossroads), she got us together.”
Jamie remember coming to Batavia to volunteer on Saturdays.
“I’d stay over to Sunday, then go to church at Presbyterian Church Sunday morning, then I’d go back to Arcade. Mickey lived in Bergen, so our paths only crossed Saturday nights,” he said. “We really just became friends.
“Then, over a period of time, it kinda developed — ‘Oh, this lady over here is really pretty nice. I think I kinda like her. Plus, she’s been making things for me. She’s bring me soup, make cookies for me,’” he said, looking over at Mickey.”It took me a little while to get a clue — ‘Oh, she’s pretty nice. Maybe I should ask her out.’”
What was Mickey’s first impression of Jamie? “I always asked him his opinion on things and he was very good about giving me good advice. I liked his personality, I thought we worked well together. I would always walk in and he was holding the newspaper up and I just automatically thought of my dad,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t know. Fate just brought me towards him. I thought that was important.”
Jamie joked that if there was no resident at the Crossroads at the time, he would have to take Mickey on a date, which cost him money. The Crossroads House was not without a resident very often, Jamie says.
What do Jamie and Mickey remember about the day Jamie proposed?
“You had to think about it for a little bit,” she told him. “You had to find the right time and the right place, and you told me that.”
They were watching TV, Mickey said.
“It was ‘Make a Wish Foundation.’ He came over and I was in my pajamas. I had the blanket wrapped up on me and was watching ‘Make A Wish Foundation’ and he came up to me and said, ‘What would your wish be?’” she said. “He was kneeling down at that time because I was laying on the couch.
“I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ and he said, ‘Well, I would marry you. Will you marry me?’”
Jamie added, with a smile and a laugh, “Leading up to it, we hadn’t gotten there ‘til a friend of ours said that we were living in sin.”
The two of them teased each other what actually happened when, but, as Mickey said, “We annoy each other, but we do not argue. I don’t think we ever had an argument. This is how we do it all the time. We natter back and forth.”
What’s something they like to do aside from volunteering?
“We go for long rides. We love to go for a ride. We love to stop at breweries or ice cream parlors,” Mickey said. “He’s the brewery. I’m the ice cream parlor.”
Jamie chimed in, “We’ll go for a ride on a Saturday or a Sunday and we just take turns deciding lefts and rights.”
When they’re out driving, they both said, the destination is not the important thing.
“Just go and see where you end up. Eventually, you find your way back. It’s actually pretty relaxing to not really have a destination,” he said.
Do they see themselves continuing to volunteer at Crossroads on Saturday nights for the foreseeable future?
“Oh my gosh, yes. I think, even if we retire, when we both retire, we’ll probably do even more time at Crossroads,” Mickey said.
Jamie works at Lifespan in Rochester and is at the Office for the Aging one day a week to run a financial management volunteer program.
“We help older adults with their finances — budgeting, bill paying, organizing mail, review, helping them with debts and scams and all that,” he said.
Mickey says she works at the OFA three days a week and helps with the congregate meals on Thursdays.
“On Monday and Friday, we’re doing recreation programs,” she said. “On the fourth Monday out of the month, I do a respite program out of First Presbyterian Church.”
Jamie mentioned that Mickey drives people in different stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia around to give their caregivers breaks.
“She just goes for long rides, driving people,” he said.
Would they get married again if they had it to do over?
“I needed a place to live.” Jamie said.
“And I thought he had money,” Mickey replied.
“Would you do it again?” Jamie Charters asked his wife.
“In a heartbeat. It wouldn’t even be a heartbeat,” she said. “We have lots of fun. We do. We just joke around quite a bit. We love to watch movies and cuddle up on the couch, and it’s good.”