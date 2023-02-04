A matter of heart

Jamie and Mickey Charters of Bergen still maintain their Saturday routine, about 13 years after that became their volunteer day at Crossroads House.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — Volunteering first brought Jamie and Mickey Charters together as acquaintances about 13 years ago. Over time, they became friends and, eventually, husband and wife.

With their seventh anniversary coming up in May, the Charters still spend their Saturdays from 8-11 p.m., helping out at the comfort care home Crossroads House, Inc., which celebrated its 25th anniversary over the weekend.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1