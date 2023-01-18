LE ROY — Sitting in Woodward Memorial Library is a glass case filled with pins, necklaces and earrings.
They tell the story of Lynne Belluscio, Le Roy historian.
The idea came from “Read My Pins: Stories from a Diplomat’s Jewel Box” by Madeleine Albright. From 1997 to 2001 Albright served as America’s 64th secretary of state. Her diplomatic signature was her pins.
“I thought, I have pins — and earrings and a couple of necklaces that tell a story about my life,” Belluscio said. “Obviously, they aren’t as significant as Albright’s collection, but I pulled out my jewelry drawer and started to put stories to some of the pieces.”
Girl Scouting was an important part of Belluscio’s life and she even had her Curved Bar — the highest award, similar to the Eagle Scout award for Boy Scouts. The display case also includes Belluscio’s Rotary pins and a couple of hand-painted Le Roy Barn Quilt pins.
“The barn quilt pins are important because this year, there is a new initiative being undertaken by the Genesee Country Chamber of Commerce to update the old barn quilt trail map,” she said.
Of course the glass case display has the earrings which came about because Belluscio had to appear on television and talk about Jell-O.
“Jell-O sent me to New York City before they sent me to Salt Lake City for the Olympics, and they wanted to make sure I had the right jewelry and I wore the right colored clothes,” Belluscio said.
Jell-O wouldn’t allow Belluscio to wear Jell-O colored clothes as well as dangling earrings. Belluscio said the earrings happened to be the same earrings that they would wear while showing horses.
Another story is connected to a pin Belluscio received four years ago when she rode on the Union Pacific Railroad on the restored Big Boy steam locomotive. The type is the largest railroad engine ever manufactured and they were built in Troy, N.Y. by the American Locomotive Company.
Belluscio’s father worked at American Locomotive at the time, and she has his ID badge. So in the exhibit is his ID pin, Belluscio’s pin that she received after riding on the Big Boy, and the ticket.
Another story is the collection of geology specimens that she can wear.
“I grew up collecting rocks with my family and wanted to become a geologist, but learned in college that women were not allowed in the mines. I took mineralogy and did very well, in spite of the fact that I could not complete the field work,” Belluscio said. “My jewelry reflected my interest in geology with specimens of agate and amber — and my favorite — a piece of polished meteorite.”
On a cross country trip with her family, Belluscio bought her first piece of Southwest Native American jewelry — an inlaid Thunderbird. Another piece of Native American jewelry is a pair of “dream catcher” earrings which she bought at the New York State Fair at the Iroquois Village.
“Most people know about dream catchers, but there is another very interesting story about dream catchers. Many non-native people were making and selling jewelry and crafts and making a profit,” she said. “This was brought to the attention of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, so in 1990, a law was passed which prohibits this.”
A special fleur de leis pin Belluscio wore when she was teaching shop classes in Rochester also sits prominently in the display. Belluscio’s husband bought that pin for her because as anyone who works with machinery knows, you cannot wear rings.
“So this pin was where I could put my wedding ring. There is also the first piece of jewelry that my husband bought for me — a silver hand crafted pin made by a craftsman at RIT,” she said. “It is a signed piece, and I trying to track down the person who made it over 50 years ago.”
There were some additional pins Belluscio showed to The Batavia Daily News, including a pin of an artist palette and artist box.
“This is one of my favorite little pins. I don’t know anything about it other than I always had it,” she said. “I think it’s made in 1954.”
Belluscio also had some jewelry her grandmothers wore. One of them lived in Cincinnatus, a small town south of Syracuse. When Belluscio was inspecting the box the pin came in, she noticed it came from the jeweler in Cincinnatus.
“It’s nothing special. It’s not even gold, but it’s a pin she would have worn on her neck,” she said.
The display will be up into February at Woodward Memorial Library, located at 7 Wolcott St. in Le Roy.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.