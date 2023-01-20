LE ROY — Today would have been John Driscoll’s birthday.
He unfortunately passed away Jan. 18, two days before he turned 60, leaving a huge hole in the heart of the community, as his former students and colleagues attest.
“Mr. Driscoll, he was my 4th grade teacher and also my favorite teacher. I remember him always talking about his favorite thing to do, riding his bike,” wrote Dominic Smith on an online tribute wall.
“Another few things that made him a great man and teacher were that he would always hand out Starburst all the time, and would always keep calm in a hard time,” Smith continued. “Like when he saved one of my best friends life by giving him the Heimlich maneuver to get a Life Savers out of my friends throat. He was always very happy and helpful with homework and with school work. Mr. Driscoll I hope you are doing OK up there, I know you will be missed.”
Born and raised in Le Roy, Driscoll graduated from Le Roy High School in 1981. He furthered his education by earning degrees at Genesee Community College, SUNY Brockport, and Roberts Wesleyan.
At Roberts Wesleyan, Driscoll received his masters degree in education, a degree which gave him the opportunity to work in his dream career as an elementary school teacher.
For the past 15 years Driscoll taught at Wolcott Street School in Le Roy, receiving a “Golden Apple” award in 2019.
“Mr. Driscoll leaves a strong legacy with his family, Le Roy CSD/community, and Section V Football. We will all greatly miss his energy and love for his students, family, and friends,” Le Roy Superintendent Merritt Holly wrote in an e-mail to families at the school Wednesday evening.
Holly said Le Roy counselors are available in both buildings as the community supports each other during the difficult time.
Driscoll had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on April 29. Before he got sick, he could be seen each weekend at Mass and each morning could be found on his spin bike praying. When Driscoll was too sick to attend church, he would participate in Mass on TV and would do his daily prayers on his Bills blanket at home and in hospital beds.
“What a sad time for the entire community at the passing of this very loving and caring man. I taught John in my English class a very long time ago, and worked with him as a colleague when he came to teaching later in life. He was an example of good will and caring and faith to us all,” Patrick Crowe wrote on Driscoll’s online tribute wall. “I never saw him without a smile. Even when he would come to me with a union question at school, he was always smiling. As a student I was impressed by his drive and energy. As a teacher he had a dedication and outlook that inspired all of those around him. And no one could question his courage which he showed clearly to all the last days of his life. The lives of those he touched are better for having known him. There is no greater tribute to any person than that.”
Driscoll touched each and every person he came in contact with through his warm and kind spirit. He will be missed by his many 4th and 6th grade students, his co-workers at Wolcott Street School, his referee friends, his rafting friends, and close friends and family in and around the Le Roy community.
As a testament to his character, the 2023 Le Roy Little League season has been dedicated in his honor.
Jeremy Warner, president of Le Roy Little League, said every year Le Roy Little League does a season in dedication to someone. This year it was brought up a week ago to honor Driscoll.
“We all thought it was a good idea. That was decided last week,” Warner said. “One of the board members is actually a teacher, so she was able to go to his house last week when he was still alive and present him with the honor. Which he was ecstatic about.”
Warner said he lived next to Driscoll for 10 years, and he was an overall great guy. The two used to talk sports a lot.
“It will definitely be difficult (now that Driscoll has passed),” Warner said. “He was a big influence on a lot of kids. I know a lot of 4th, 5th and 6th graders currently, talking with parents and such, are pretty upset.”
Driscoll was also a RCCFO football referee, and a raft guide at Letchworth State Park. In his 32 years as a high school football referee, he earned referee of the year along with a lifetime membership.
Kevin Kretschmer, owner of Adventure Calls Outfitters where Driscoll worked as a raft guide, said Driscoll was an amazing person.
“I have found over the years that — I’m blessed with an incredible staff, but teachers make phenomenal raft guides. They’re used to dealing with people and kids,” he said. “John certainly was in that category. He was a very kind-hearted person.”
Kretschmer said he knew Driscoll through Le Roy Central School somewhat prior to him applying to be a raft guide for Adventure Calls. However, after Driscoll started working for Adventure Calls, Kretschmer got to know him better.
He said that Driscoll wore his faith on his sleeve every day and demonstrated an unconditional Christ-like love to everyone he interacted with.
After visiting Driscoll last week, Kretschmer got permission from Driscoll’s family to post on Facebook informing people his birthday was coming up and Driscoll’s time was short.
“I was just overwhelmed by the amount of responses we got,” Kretschmer said. Around noon on Thursday, the post was seen by 38,000 people and 775 people commented leaving tributes to Driscoll. Driscoll’s wife, Catherine, told Kretschmer the family was very touched by the outpouring of support and love from the community.
Several guides for Adventure Calls have passed away recently, and Kretschmer said the company has wooden plaques which he orders and puts up with their names on them. Driscoll’s plaque was just ordered Wednesday.
Driscoll is survived by his best friend and wife of 32 years, Kerry; his daughter, Alanna; his son, Ryan; his mother, Catherine; his brother, Jimmy (Judy); several in-laws; his nieces and nephews; uncle; aunt and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, James; and his sister, Patty.