WARSAW — The United Church of Warsaw celebrated its 110th annual May Breakfast welcoming in smiling faces with warmth and laughter on Monday morning.
“It’s a good tradition,” said Linda Thomas, of Orangeville, a mission committee member who volunteers at the breakfast at the church on 22 South Main St.
Thomas has been a part of the church for over 20 years and enjoys helping at the breakfast, saying that there’s always good food and good company. The United Church of Warsaw may not know the exact origins of the breakfast after all this time, but Pastor Katrina Macaluso said that although it began as a fundraiser, it has become so much more.
“We do it because we like to see our people working together to do something,” she said. We see our friends and our neighbors who come through for the breakfast or the strawberry social or the rummage sale, whatever it is and at the end of the day, for us, it’s not about fundraising for the church so much as it is about coming together. It’s important that we keep doing these things for those reasons it’s good for us to work together to do something. And it’s good to see our, our friends and our neighbors in this building.”
Macaluso joined the United Church of Warsaw in 2020 and although the May Breakfast was on pause, she was excited to get involved in what she said was a delightful congregation and community.
“I love watching my parishioners come together and make it happen, and we love seeing the smiling faces of the people eating the food and enjoying it and being in our building and having a nice time,” Macaluso said.
When it comes to the significance of the breakfast for the community, Macaluso said that as a clergy person, there is a larger conversation regarding traditions and habits that churches have.
“There is a lot of religiosities in this country right now and so a lot of my job is about trying to break some of these, for lack of a better word, habits that we have around who we are as churches and what we do,” she said. “But then you have these things that carry through — in this case over a century. It’s a part of our history and who we are and so, for me as the clergy person, it’s about holding in balance those things and rituals that we do that are the common thread throughout our history versus what we’re trying that’s new. So, this is one of those threads that ties us back to who these people have been as a church since before even all of this.”
Many community members spoke to the community environment and focus in Warsaw, noting how supportive people are to come out for events such as the May Breakfast.
Longtime community member Gerry Pifer, 88, was born and raised in Warsaw and has been coming to the annual breakfast for more years than he can remember.
He said that he enjoys supporting locally when he can and that many of the people they see at the breakfast, he’ll see at other events in town as well.
Macaluso and many joked that there was nobody 120 years old to speak to the beginning of the event but Ellen Chandler has participated in the May Breakfasts for over 30 years.
Chandler has been a member of the United Church of Warsaw since 1974 and has volunteered her time at the May breakfast since the 1990s. From 2000 to 2010 she was even chair of the committee, organizing the breakfast.
Chandler currently resides in Arcade and continues to attend the United Church of Warsaw, having grown up in Warsaw for most of her life.
She keeps coming back, year after year because she said she enjoys working with her fellow church people and seeing the community.
The May Breakfast went from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and offered scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, toast, juice, milk, and coffee.