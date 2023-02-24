BATAVIA — Scrape, scrape, scrape and scrape.
If you live within the GLOW region, the ritual was likely part of your routine if you wanted to drive Thursday, after an especially messy storm left most surfaces encased in a coat of ice and frozen snow.
Light snow this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 5:02 am
“Very cold,” said Jordan Flint of Batavia as he cleared off his vehicle, gesturing 2 or 3 inches with his fingers. “Very, very cold. It’s like the ice is this thick and you can’t get through anything.”
The weather that began with flurries and slippery roads overnight had continued in the early morning hours, with the odd crackling sounds that signify an ice storm audible in many area residences.
The freezing weather also caused scattered power outages and forced numerous area school districts to cancel the day’s classes. Area residents reported several downed trees and power lines throughout the morning.
The GLOW region remained under winter weather advisories throughout the entire day. They were ultimately extended to 10 p.m. Thursday night.
It wasn’t that the weather was impossible to manage — its frozen, wet and slippery nature simply made going outside more time-consuming and labor intensive.
“Just hit it as hard as I can until it breaks off,” Flint said, describing how he was trying to clear ice from his car’s windshield with a snow pick.
James Bestine of Batavia noted the wind’s direction, which made one side of his car relatively easy to clear but more of a challenge on its opposite side.
He was letting his cars run to warm up in the meantime, melting some of the accumulated snow and ice.
“I can do this side but the other side of the car and the van?” he said. “Not even close. Not even close.”
As of about 10 a.m. Friday, about 1,720 customers were without power in and Livingston counties. They included 777 in Livingston County, with the biggest concentration near Livonia, along with 602 in Wyoming County, with the biggest concentrations in Attica and Wethersfield.
This weekend’s forecast calls for the cold weather to continue, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Occasional snow and blustery winds are expected for much of the GLOW region with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s and lows in the single digits into Saturday morning.
A very slight warm-up is then expected, with potential snow showers on Saturday and highs in the upper 20s.
Unusual warmth is projected to then return quickly, with Sunday temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s, according to the NWS. The Sunday forecast is otherwise described as cloudy and breezy.
