BATAVIA — When Roger Martin attended last year’s Boxcar Derby in Batavia, he shared memories of an earlier era.
Roger, 95, and his son Dave brought his original, homemade 1930s derby car to the race — decorated in The Daily News livery and with which he won the race in 1940, earning him a trip to national competition in Akron, Ohio.
Roger died last September, but Dave brought the car again this year, showing off the car and its construction, which included wood, newsprint paper mache, and an old fire hydrant wheel as the steering wheel. Wearing his father’s 1940 helmet — also homemade — Martin took the nearly 90-year-old car for a demonstration ride during a break in Saturday’s action. “It went fairly well,” Martin said. “I didn’t exactly know where the finish line was. I braked before I got there ... I don’t know how it compares to some of the new ones, but it still goes well.”