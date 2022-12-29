A little levity after a stressful year.
That’s what the annual Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) annual holiday party for children was all about.
In the week before Christmas, children served by CASA were treated to a party at The House of Bounce on Harvester Avenue.
In addition to treats and crafts, House of Bounce owners Pasquale and Justina Rapone provided the children with an entire range of fun bounce house games.
And yes, Santa made a visit, with children taking turns sharing their wish lists.
CASA Director Ashley Greene also shared her wish with Santa.
“A world where all the children are safe and loved,” she said.
Volunteers from Genesee County Court Appointed Special Advocates help about 60 children each year.
The children have been abused, neglected and often are at risk of being removed from their homes or have already been placed into the foster care system.
Greene is the only paid member of CASA and oversees 18 volunteer advocates.
Greene offered thanks to all the volunteers, advocates and community members that donate their time, resources, and money in support of the children, and “a very special thank you to the House of Bounce for donating their venue and the faculty and staff at Genesee Community College that each year act as Santa’s Helpers so as to provide every child with presents from Santa to go under his or her Christmas tree.”
For more information about CASA, contact Greene at director@geneseecountycasa.org.
New advocate training begins in the spring.
