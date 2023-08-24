CASTILE — A fire which destroyed a temporary barn Wednesday evening was ruled accidental, Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
The fire was reported 4:45 p.m. at the barn owned by the Gurung family on 6658 Abbot Rd. All the animals inside escaped with the exception of an adult pig.
Firefighters were at the scene for three hours. No injuries were reported.
The barn as describes as a 10-by-50 foot, single story temporary structure.
Firefighters from Silver Springs, Castile, Gainesville, Perry, Perry Center, Warsaw and Pavilion responded. along with Perry EMS. County Emergency Services personnel and sheriff’s deputies were also at the scene.
Units from Pike, Mount Morris and Cuylerville were on standby.