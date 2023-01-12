AVON — The response was immediate Jan. 2 when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
Athletic trainers and medical teams leapt into action in a horrific and unexpected worst-case scenario. But they were as prepared as anybody can be for such a nightmare.
It’s Michael Cendoma’s job to make sure they are, including at the local level.
Cendoma is owner and director of operations of Sports Medicine Concepts at 5568 E. Avon Rd. He and his staff train teams to be prepared for when such nightmares occur on the field.
Cendoma stresses the importance of sports emergency training and hopes that as Hamlin recovers and time goes on, people will take a closer look at being prepared for emergencies at all levels of sports.
“The conversation should be that when we look at what happened on Monday (Jan. 2) night, how was it that we can make sure the same situation can play out on every football field across the country?” Cendoma said. “On every basketball court, soccer field, lacrosse field, and rice rink. Because what happened there, happened because of a dedication to resources and a dedication to training. That’s it. It’s really that simple.”
Cendoma said it’s about a dedication to making sure athletes are competing under the safest conditions possible, having the right medical providers on site for games, and having an emergency action plan in place.
He said it doesn’t need to be expensive — it just takes dedication.
“What I really hope stays is that we learned what to do to keep athletes at every level safe,” he said. “It’s just a matter of those that are in charge taking that responsibility and making it happen.”
Cendoma has worked in sports training for roughly 27 years and it was an early accident with an athlete that led him to where he is today.
Twenty-two years ago, after moving to Livonia, Cendoma began working from home and then was able to grow his team and business into a small office. As the business grew so did its opportunities, allowing Cendoma in early 2020 to expand Sports Medicine Concepts into a new building in Avon.
Sports Medicine Concepts is an 11,000-square-foot facility where Cendoma and his team provide simulation-based training, with a focus on sports emergency training.
The training requires medical teams to respond to a variety of simulated emergencies and respond in real time.
While many people train in the facility in Avon, Cendoma and his team travel across the country to allow these medical teams the ability to work on-site in the environment where these emergencies would occur.
Cendoma said that CPR is never as easy as simply putting the AED on and hitting the shock button. He said that there are so many other factors including equipment that make athletic emergencies complicated.
“It is probably the single most important aspect of appropriate medical coverage for athletic events, and it is independent of the level of competition,” he said. “So, it isn’t any more important for the Buffalo Bills than it is for Livonia High School.”
Cendoma said that as many people saw the emergency play out with Damar Hamlin, it was extremely critical for those responding to have access to the right resources, including equipment, personnel, and training.
“There was only a minute, literally a minute to do the right thing, and that medical team was prepared to do the right thing because they undertake on a regular routine basis, the training that allows them to recognize that,” he said.
Timing plays a key role in whether or not an athlete walks away from that cardiac arrest event during emergencies such as Hamlin’s.
Cendoma said that in their simulation-training they measure teams against that time and show them whether or not they hit the benchmarks they are supposed to and they work on ways to get closer to those goals.
Cendoma has worked locally with Nazareth College, the University of Rochester, SUNY Brockport, and Daemen College.
There are also trainers at his facility that work with Avon High School, Livonia Central School, Pavilion Central School, and Le Roy Central School.
“Athletic trainers, regardless of what level you’re at, whether you’re at high school or the NFL, you really get to know the athletes personally, especially in small communities like we’re a part of,” he said.
It feels really good that people in the community have trust that they’re providing the absolute best possible care for their sons and daughters, Cendoma said. They feel the weight of that responsibility, but it is also a very rewarding experience.
“You think about it happening on Monday Night Football and those guys having to perform with all of those people watching the TV, all over the country and in the world, probably,” he said. “But you know that weight doesn’t go away when you’re an athletic trainer at a local high school and you have maybe 1,100 people watching you do those types of things. The weight doesn’t go away because that’s your community.
“It may only be 1,100 people instead of 11 million people,” he continued. “But you know those 1,100 people intimately, and you know they’re relying on you to do your best every single time out of the gate.”
Cendoma said that a majority of high schools across the country do not have athletic trainers — and if you don’t have those resources available on the sideline, you’re not going to have good outcomes.
“You’re not going to have the same outcome that they had last Monday night,” he said. “You’re not going to have that outcome again because you have less than a minute to get the right care to that person, you don’t have time to call an ambulance. If that happens on a high school football field, you don’t have time to call 911 and wait four minutes for the ambulance to come.”
Parents are expecting that schools are providing the safest environment possible for their athletes and if they are not training for those types of events, Cendoma said that there is more to be done.
While Cendoma believes that there is more work to be done regarding emergency training and preparations in sports, he is glad that Hamlin is recovering and that the NFL dedicates so much to player health and safety.
Cendoma got involved with the NFL in 2010 after giving a presentation at the NFL Combine on managing equipment. After the presentation five different NFL teams reached out to him regarding training and the relationship grew from there.
Cendoma said that in 2019, the NFL approached him regarding training across the whole league.
There are five different scenarios that the NFL has each team train through, including the one that emergency services used on Hamlin at the game.
Cendoma said that the NFL’s dedication to player health and safety has been great and that his training only scratches the surface of the amount of preparation that they go through for the event. He said it was the ongoing dedication of those teams that was on display Monday night.
“I appreciate the fact that everybody thinks it’s really cool that we’re this place in little old Avon that works with the NFL, but really the narrative needs to be: What can we do to keep the sidelines of high school athletics safe? What can we learn from this event?” Cendoma said. “To make sure we take something away, how can we make all levels of athletics safer as a result of what we learned from this and how to do that was on showcase Monday night.
“That’s how you do it,” he continued. “It’s the responsibility of athletic directors, superintendents of school districts, of athletic trainers that are at schools, it’s our responsibility to say, ‘OK, they just showed us how to do it, now it’s our responsibility to set that up so it can happen here.”