BATAVIA — Winter weather is expected to return to the GLOW region Wednesday.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. A separate advisory will be in effect for Livingston, Monroe and Ontario counties during the same period.
Mixed precipitation is expected, changing to mainly light rain this evening. Snow could linger longer across Niagara and Orleans counties.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts across Niagara and Orleans counties, according to the Weather Service.
Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are expected across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.
Winds will gust over 30 mph. Additional snow is expected later Wednesday night and Thursday as colder air moves back across western New York.
Drivers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Wednesday.
The advisory also includes Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
The advisory that includes Livingston County also includes Allegany, Wayne and northern Cayuga counties.
In the meantime, typical winter snows are expected to last at least through Saturday.
High temperatures were expected to range from the low-to-mid 30s. The coldest temperatures — in the high teens — are expected Thursday night, with low temperatures otherwise expected to be in the mid to upper 20s.
The weather continues what has been a winter of extremes for much of the GLOW region. The November snowstorm and brutal Christmas blizzard were followed almost immediately by a weeks-long stretch of unseasonably warm January temperatures.
Portions of the Rochester area and Finger Lakes have experienced an unusual lack of snow this season. Portions of Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Yates and Seneca counties remain listed as “abnormally dry,” according to the Drought Monitor.
