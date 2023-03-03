BUFFALO — Coast Guard Auxiliary Aircraft Commander Bob Bialkowski, a Batavia City Council councilman-at-large, said he was flying over Buffalo Wednesday when he took photos of the response to the fatal fire at a three-story building on Main Street. Bialkowski said he on a Coast Guard patrol at the time. The photo shows multiple trucks around the building with firefighters getting water on the building.
“We were advised that there was a big fire in Buffalo. We circled and I took a couple of pictures,” he said. Bialkowski said he didn’t hear much more information about it until he was at home later and the news was on.