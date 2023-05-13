After chase, crash, Buffalo teen charged in connection with Avon vehicle theft

AVON – An investigation into the report of a stolen vehicle in Avon led to two stolen vehicles and a pursuit that ended with one of the vehicles crashing after hitting a deer, veering off the road, striking a telephone pole and rolling several times. The driver, a Buffalo teenager, of the vehicle that crashed was eventually arrested after running through a field on Black Street and charged in connection with one of the thefts, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
Both vehicles, a red BMW and a white Cadillac Escalade, had originally been reported stolen from Horseheads. Chemung County.
The investigation would eventually involved multiple law enforcement agencies in Livingston, Monroe and Genesee counties.
Trameir Garner, 18, of Buffalo was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; six counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, after six credit cards reported stolen were found in the vehicle. Garner was also charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy for his alleged involvement in the theft of the vehicle in the town of Avon.
A third-degree grand larceny charge is indicative of property being values at more than $3,000 but not more than $50,000, according to state Penal Law.
The investigation began about 8:15 a.m. May 8 when Sheriff’s Deputies from the Patrol and Criminal Investigations divisions responded to a residence in the town of Avon for the report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from the driveway, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A description of the stolen vehicle and another involved vehicle were broadcast. Avon Police Officer Tim Ferrarra located the stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Route 5 and 20 leaving the village of Avon. Ferrarra attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled eastbound on Route 5 and 20 before getting on Interstate 390 heading northbound. Sheriff’s Deputy Mitch McGee and a State Trooper joined the pursuit. The pursuit was later terminated as they lost sight of the vehicle in Monroe County at the Interstate 390/590 split, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Shortly thereafter, a citizen reported to the 911 center that a red BMV had been traveling with the stolen vehicle. The citizen advised that they had followed that vehicle and it was now heading back into Livingston County, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office responded to the York and Caledonia area as it was learned that the BMW had been reported stolen out of Horseheads earlier that morning.
The stolen BMW and a white Cadillac Escalade were located traveling westbound on Black Street in the Town of Caledonia. The vehicles were headed in separate directions. Deputy Matthew Cole pursued the BMW into Genesee County. Dpeuty Rebecca Kane and Caledonia Police Officer-in-Charge Jared Passamonte tried to catch up to the Cadillac as it matched the description of the vehicle involved in the theft of the vehicle in Avon, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Cadillac struck a deer, veered off the road and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle then rolled several times and the operator fled of foot before law enforcement arrived at the crash scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Following the crash, the pursuit of the BMW was terminated, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A search of the area around the Cadillac was completed and the subject, identified as Garner, was located running through a field on Black Street. Garner was detained and was later determined to be the operator and sole occupant of the Cadillac at the time of the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
It was also determined that the Cadillac had also been reported stolen out of Horseheads earlier in the morning. Six credit cards that had been reported stolen out of Horseheads earlier in the morning were also found in the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Garner was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Following his arrest, Garner was turned over to Central Booking deputies at Livingston County Jail for processing. The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office recommended that Garner be released on his own recognizance as the charges do not qualify for bail under state Bail Reform.
Garner was issued appearance tickets for future dates in Avon and Caledonia town courts.
Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty issued a statement regarding the release of Garner: “I simply refuse to believe that any commonsensical person believes that the arrestee should not have any skin in the game to return to court on bail money. Instead we keep relying on a pink promise via a piece of paper. The deputies are still working on the paperwork from this mess days later and the accuser was out the door in minutes, free to do it all over again, and make another pinky promise for his return.”
Assisting with the investigation were the Avon, Caledonia and Le Roy Police departments, the Monroe and Genesee County Sheriff’s offices, and state police.