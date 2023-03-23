BATAVIA — Retirement in June from the city of Batavia Fire Department after 23 years hasn’t left Greg Ireland sitting around idle.
Ireland, who the city honored last week during its conference session, said since then that he made the transition to a different point in his career.
“I’m operating a successful fire extinguisher/fire safety business. The name of it is Southern Tier Fire Extinguisher,” he said. “It’s a home-based business.”
The business, which he said has kept him very busy, involves servicing, installing and inspecting fire extinguishers and fire suppression systems. Ireland said he took over the business, which had started about 15 years ago in Wayland.
“It’s very similar with this business (firefighting) — dealing with the public, dealing with businesses, dealing with facilities,” he said. He has said that, for the most part, his business hours are in the daytime and during the week.
While with the department, Ireland, who retired as a captain, had been involved in the start of the Public Safety Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative (PAARI) at the city Fire Department. PAARI provides the support needed to those struggling with substance use disorder.
“It was a collaborative effort between the city Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s (Office) and Le Roy Police Department. They were working with GCASA (Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) to come up with this program and they invited the city Fire Department to join in,” he said. “That’s when I got involved and realized that there was nothing like this around. It was kind of groundbreaking, so we started out on that journey. We were the first fire department in New York state to be a PAARI location.”
Ireland, who was a PAARI officer, said a process to get fire personnel trained to work with the other agencies began four or five years ago.
“We worked with different police agencies and with GCASA for that training — understand the process of what was involved to give the folks the help they needed. For example, one of the training sessions, we would bring a peer counselor from GCASA to talk to the firefighters. That was a huge help, so our firefighters could understand it from another perspective.”
The city Fire Department officially became a PAARI location about three years ago, when the pandemic started, he said.
“As COVID restrictions relaxed, we had a ribbon-cutting at the fire hall. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes work that had to take place and I was involved with that,” he said.
Ireland said the department was working with GCASA to let people know what programs were out there for those who needed help.
”It’s not just street drugs that have that negative connotation. It can be alcohol. It can be any kind of addiction,” he said. “Being a firefighter or being a public servant in general, we’re there to serve the public. It was a new and innovative way to help those who needed help. It was an honor to be a part of it.”
One of the things he enjoyed the most about his job, Ireland said, was being the department’s fire prevention officer.
“It was about public education, whether it was child education or adult education,” he said. “I really enjoyed getting out there and working with the public and educating them. That was not a single assignment, but that was one of my more enjoyable assignments at the Fire Department.”
The retired captain said he would go to 400 Towers, Washington Towers and senior apartments elsewhere and talk to the residents about safety in their apartments and also what to do in an emergency. With kids, he would talk about home fire safety and about what to do if they heard the smoke alarm go off. This wasn’t something that ended when he retired and the department is still doing a good job with education, he said.
What didn’t he like as much about his job?
“Anytime when someone’s suffered some type of loss, whether it be loss of life, loss of property ... when you’re always seeing someone in their worst moment, it has a tendency to make you a little bit jaded or a little bit hardened,” he said. “That was something I always had to keep in mind. I have compassion and empathy because when you see the bad day after day, it can be easy to lose that understanding and have that empathy for someone. It’s not about me having a bad day, This person is having a lot worse day than I am, so do whatever I can for them.”
Ireland, 46, and his wife, Ginelle, have two daughters, Lauren, 11, and Morgan, 8. They are in fifth and third grade, respectively, at St. Joseph Regional School. Ireland grew up in Alexander and graduated from Alexander High School in 1995, and Genesee Community College in 1997.
“I’m a lifelong Genesee County resident. I was a volunteer firefighter in Alexander in the ‘90s. That’s how I got involved in the fire service,” he said. “I continued (as an Alexander firefighter) until I moved to the city in 2002. I always enjoy the outdoors, fishing, skiing. Now that I Have kids, its’s being involved with them, their sports teams.”
Ireland began Sept. 4, 1999 as an EMT-basic. On March 11, 2001, he became an Ambulance Division EMT-intermediate and an EMT-paramedic on Oct. 31, 2011. He was promoted to firefighter on May 13, 2002, to lieutenant June 14, 2015, and to captain on Oct. 28, 2018.