Genesee County not expecting flooding Lack of ice will limit jams, as officials eye rain forecast

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSWith little or no ice forming in the Tonawanda Creek, a possible cause of major flooding has been eliminated, a county official says.

Genesee County Emergency Management is not expecting any local flooding at this point following the snowstorm a few days ago, an official said this week.

“We have evaluated the Tonawanda, Black and Ellicott creeks — little or no ice formed. This eliminates ice damming which could cause major flooding,” said Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger Wednesday. “With that said, we only expect minor flooding conditions in Alexander, town and city of Batavia. This could be affected by any associated heavy rain, (which) at this point, is not in the forecast.”

