AG Garland names special counsel in Hunter Biden case

(TNS) – A Trump-appointed prosecutor was picked Friday as special counsel to investigate the Hunter Biden case by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.
U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the Delaware prosecutor who has been leading the probe, will now have independent authority to investigate any alleged wrongdoing by President Joe Biden’s controversial son.
Weiss, a holdover from the Trump administration, will be responsible for the “ongoing investigation” of Hunter Biden “as well as for any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation,” the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
Weiss asked for the additional authority this week and Garland granted the request.
It’s unclear what led to Weiss’ request for the new appointment and if it would affect a proposed plea agreement with Hunter Biden.
Hunter Biden, who has struggled with drug addiction, had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his failure to pay income taxes.
That deal fell apart on the day of a court appearance amid confusion over its conditions.
A Delaware judge asked the parties to hammer out the agreement and return later.
Lawyers for Hunter Biden thought the plea deal would settle the entire Hunter Biden case. But prosecutors disputed that assumption and said the probe was ongoing.
Weiss was sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware in Feb. 2018 after spending more than a decade as a prosecutor. In 2019 he began investigating the president’s 53-year-old son.
“As I said before, Mr. Weiss would be permitted to continue his investigation, take any investigative steps he wanted and make the decision whether to prosecute in any district,” Garland said Friday.
When Weiss asked Garland to expand his role Tuesday, the attorney general said, “it is in the public interest to appoint (Weiss) as special counsel.”
Garland said Weiss will submit a report at the end of the investigation explaining why he chose to either pursue or drop further charges against Hunter Biden.
“As with each special counsel who has served since I have taken office, I am committed to making as much of his report possible, consistent with legal requirements and department policy,” Garland said.
Weiss’ investigation will run concurrently with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election, where he was defeated by President Biden. Garland named Smith to his post on Nov. 18, 2022.
The stone-faced prosecutor charged Trump with multiple criminal counts including attempting to defraud the American people and seeks to put the former president on trial at the start of January. Trump has lashed out at Smith as “deranged” and a “thug,” while labeling his wife “a serial and open Trump Hater.”
The former president insists he’s done nothing wrong and frequently compares scrutiny over his activities to the ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who he claims receives deferential treatment. Republican leaders often follow Trump’s example as he appears headed toward winning his party’s nomination for a third-consecutive run for the White House.
Polling shows Trump and President Biden in a tight race in the 2024 general election.
