BATAVIA — Jason Smith’s first year as superintendent of the Batavia City School District came to an end early in January. The Batavia High School graduate said he’s appreciated the support from the Board of Education, faculty and staff, and students over that time.

“I was having lunch with some students yesterday (Monday) and they indicated that they enjoy seeing me at all the events, so the seniors themselves commented on that,” he said Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1