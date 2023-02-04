BATAVIA — Ugly and iconic.
The A-10 Thunderbolt II is an aviation legend. Nicknamed ‘the Warthog’, the tough-as-nails jet was designed for the Cold War but most-recently known for the War on Terror.
Its combination of armor, maneuverability and an enormous Gatling gun proved crucial in supporting U.S. and allied military personnel. And now it’s set to perform in Batavia.
The Air Combat Command A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team is among the acts confirmed for the Wings Over Batavia Airshow. The event is set for Sept. 2 and 3 at Genesee County Airport.
“It’s going to be a little different than what most spectators have seen, particularly in that area,” said Airshow Director is Dennis Dunbar. “Our air show is actually going to start later in the afternoon and run through sunset into night.
“Our acts that fly at night will be flying with pyrotechnics and light,” he continued. “The fireworks show is a pyromusical. There will actually be aviation elements mixed in with the fireworks show. It’s quite a production.”
The Air Combat Command A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team is stationed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. It has performed in air shows nationwide, showcasing the plane’s unique combat capabilities.
“They perform precision aerial maneuvers while highlighting the mission and professionalism of the men and women of the United States Air Force,” according to the air show’s webpage. “Additionally, the team brings attention to the Air Force’s proud history by flying formations with historical aircraft in the Air Force Heritage Flight.”
The A-10C’s pilot will be Major Haden “Gator” Fullam. Fullam is the team’s commander.
Wings Over Batavia is a local non-profit, volunteer-run effort.
Dunbar said as Wings Over Batavia solidifies additional acts, the exact start time will vary.
“We may have to adjust the start time depending on additional acts we secure, but right now we are looking to open gates around 2 p.m., so people can walk amongst the static displays, eat and enjoy the aviation related exhibits that will be on display. At approximately 5 p.m. we’ll begin the air show,” Dunbar said. “The beginning hours of flying will be similar to traditional airshows, with many modern military, warbirds and A-list civilian demonstrations. As sunset (7:45 p.m.) approaches, the show begins to take on a whole new look and feel, as the airplanes begin to light up, through the use of lasers, lights and ground-based and aircraft-mounted pyrotechnics.”
The other confirmed participants at the September event are:
GhostWriter Airshows
Originally designed as a trainer for the Royal Canadian Air Force, the 1956 deHavilland Chipmunk has been modified for airshow aerobatics and skywriting.
Matt Younkin in a Beech 18
The Beech 18 was never designed for aerobatic flight, however, in Younkin’s hands it executes a series of Cuban eights, point-rolls and loops, Wings Over Batavia said.
“You won’t want to miss the “Elephant Waltz” in which Matt rocks the wings of this huge transport more than 90 degrees with the landing gear and flaps extended,” it said. “Don’t miss his night performance. Equipped with 17 spotlights and 13 strobes, the top of this huge transport airplane lights up the night sky. Smoke, noise, choreography, and an incredible musical score, captivates audiences in this one-of-a-kind performance”
KEN REIDER in a RV-8
“Don’t miss Ken Reider’s performance that lights up the skies over with heart-stopping aerobatics enhanced by luminescent flairs and showering pyrotechnics,” the Wings Over Batavia site said.
MICHAEL GOULIAN AEROSPORTS
“Mike Goulian doesn’t just fly an air show; he attacks it. Every roll, pull, and tumble of in his Extra NG is a deliberate execution of precision,” Wings Over Batavia site said. “With his aggressive approach to the air show arena, Mike Goulian has mastered the ability to convey his message of passion through flight.”
ROB HOLLAND AEROSPORTS
Rob Holland flies the MXS-RH, an all-carbon fiber, competition–ready, single-seat aerobatic airplane designed and built by MX Aircraft,
“Rob Holland brings an unrivaled performance to airshows across North America, thrilling millions of spectators with his dynamic and breathtaking display,” the website said.
BILL STEIN in an EDGE 540
Bill Stein has logged over 5,000 hours of aerobatic and formation flight beginning when he was still a student pilot and has been dedicated to perfecting his skills ever since, Wings Over Batavia said.
KEVIN COLEMAN in an EXTRA 300 SHP
Kevin Coleman is one of the younger pilots on the airshow circuit, flying an Extra 300 SHP with a roll rate of 400 degrees per second. He is a second-generation pilot and air show performer, flying his first show at only 18, and took lessons and aerobatic training with late aviation and aerobatic legend Marion Cole at age 10, Wings Over Batavia said. Since then, Coleman has logged more than 2,500 hours, has flown at the Red Bull Air Races and has earned a spot on the U.S. Advanced Aerobatics Team.
JIM PEITZ in a ONE-OF-A-KIND BONANZA
This specialized Beechcraft F33C Bonanza, one of only 118 built, is capable of a range of aerobatic maneuvers, including loops, point rolls, barrel rolls, snap rolls, Cuban eights and hammerheads.
LEE LAUDERBACK in the P-51 MUSTANG ‘CRAZY HORSE 2’
“Legendary pilot, Lee Lauderback, will demonstrate how the most famous fighter of World War II, P-51 Mustang, achieve its fame with its high-performance maneuvering,” Wings Over Batavia’s site said. “Don’t miss as this iconic aircraft performs low-level maneuvers such as vertical rolls, barrel rolls, inverted passes, Cuban eights, loops, point rolls and tuck-under break to landing.”
HIGH FLIGHT MUSTANGS P-51 DEMO TEAM and ‘MAD MAX AND A LITTLE WITCH’
Lou Horschel and Ariel Luedi form a P-51 acrobatic demo team. “Mad Max” is a Cavalier Mustang II that flew with El Savador FAS 401 in 1969. “Little Witch” was originally built as a D-Model and was transferred to the RCAF Squadron 420 in 1950.
DAVID MARTIN
David Martin of David Martin Aerobatics, a Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas resident, flew every day five years, from Jan. 1, 2014, until Dec. 31, 2018, according to his website. He comes from a family of pilots. Martin was on the United States Aerobatic Team for many years and competed in 8 world championship and two European championships. In 2001, David won the United Stated Aerobatic Championships and was men’s freestyle champion at the World Air Games in Spain.
PREPARATION FOR the show
Doreen Hillard, part of the Wings Over Batavia Strategic Air Show Production Team, said the A-10C demo is one of her favorite acts involving military planes.
“It’s an antitank aircraft, so it can turn pretty quickly. It’s really cool,” she said. “The A-10C demo is actually getting a new paint job. We don’t know what it’s going to look like. They’re in the process of doing that right now.”
Hillard said there will be a couple of surprise military performers in the show lineup, but couldn’t specify further as of Thursday.
Hillard said plans for the Wings Over Batavia Airshow are coming together well. The production team includes herself, Tim and Eve Hens, Beth Kemp, Lori Aratari and Peter Zeliff, Sr.
“The amount of volunteers will be determined by how big the show is. We’ll know pretty early on about our attendance. If in July, we see ... we’ve met our goal on early ticket sales, we’ll probably add volunteers in August.”
Dunbar said there is also a group of about 15 volunteer chair positions that are currently being filled. These chairs will then have a varying numbers of volunteers working for them.
I believe there is approximately 50 so far, we are just about to begin the big volunteer recruiting push. We need around 200 volunteers to make it work, but could take as many as 400,” he said. “Many hands make light work. Volunteers can sign up at our wingsoverbatavia.com website.”
This year’s airshow will be much different from the last one Batavia and Genesee County had, 25 years ago, Dunbar said.
“Airshows have changed dramatically over the last two decades. While we certainly respect the past and want to honor the show that came before us. I think people will quickly realize that this show is different,” he said. “People’s expectations of events are higher now than they were in the ‘90s and we are going out of our way to ensure that people are entertained from the moment they walk in until they leave.
“People expect to be comfortable at an event, which is also why we start later in the day so people don’t have to spend all afternoon in the heat of the sun looking for a any shade they can find. This show takes advantage of the beautiful late summer evening temperatures and magic of sunset and mystery of night to help tell a story of flight that will capture the imagination in a way not seen at any other show in the region, be it the 1990s or now,” he added.