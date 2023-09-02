BATAVIA — Standing around at the Genesee County Airport Friday afternoon, skywriting pilot Nathan Hammond said he heard his work the previous day had gotten some response from people in the area.
“It’s what we do to help the air shows that were at,” he told the media. “We were hired here for the Wings Over Batavia Air Show, One of the great things I can do with this airplane is skywrite with it. We carry a bunch of smoke oil on board and we’re able to go up and draw things in the sky.”
The smoke oil he uses is a lightweight mineral oil with lots of paraffin in it.
“When you inject that into the exhaust, it expands about 800 times ... One cubic inch of oil becomes 800 cubic inches of smoke. We flew a whole lot of smoke and a whole lot of oil that we were able to fill the sky and be able to draw those messages that you can see when we’re 2 miles up in the sky.
“We did lots of smiley faces, lots of hearts and we did lots of butterflies,” Hammond said.
One thing he didn’t do, Hammond admitted, was write, “Surrender Dorothy,” in the sky — a reference to “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Everybody asks and one day I will, just to have fun with everybody,” he said.
Anna Marie Hinckley of Harvester Avenue in Batavia said she got to see all the skywriting Hammond did Thursday.
“It was great I loved it,” Hinckley said. “I have only seen this plane do writing.”
Dinene Hancock of Jerome Senior Apartments in Batavia said she only saw the skywriting that was over the City Centre Mall parking lot.
“I thought it was amazing. I was asking my friend I was sitting with how they probably do that,” she said. “I’ve only seen it before down in Myrtle Beach.”
Andrea Orton of Holley said she was able to see the skywriting Thursday from Greece.
“We saw quite a bit, about 40 minutes’ worth — a smiley, a butterfly and the words WOB air show,” she said. “Very impressed with Nathan’s effort — so much fun to watch. I found myself texting friends all over Monroe and Orleans County and saying, ‘Go outside and look up!’”
Orton said she’s seen skywriting before.
“I’ve seen it before with the Rochester air show practice, but nothing like what Nathan did,” she said. “I love it. I wound up taking my laptop outside and ‘working’ while enjoying the skywriting.”