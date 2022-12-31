BASOM — Though he needed a four-hour nap when it was over, Alabama Hotel General Manager Joe Bradt said if he had it to do over again, he would.

Despite being away from his home and family for a couple of days, from Dec. 23 to Christmas Day, while over 100 people who were stuck in the “once in a generation” snowstorm, freezing temperatures and high winds, Bradt did not second-guess opening the location at 1363 Lewiston Rd. to those who needed shelter.

