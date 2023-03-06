ALBION — An Albion man was arrested Sunday and charged with possessing child pornography, state police said.
Mark H. Bennett, 35, was charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, class E felonies punishable by up to four years in prison.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation unit out of Albion, along with Troop A Computer Crimes Unit, conducted the investigation into Bennett, who has a long criminal history.
Bennett in 2012 was convicted of third-degree rape and was sentenced to one to three years in prison. He is not listed on the state Sex Offender Registry.
Bennett was released after his arrest and is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
The mission of the ICAC Task Force is to identify individuals online who are attempting to lure children to meet for sex or those disseminating child sexual abuse material. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC program) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children.
