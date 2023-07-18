MURRAY — An Albion man died early Tuesday morning after a one-vehicle crash on Route 104.
Kolin J. McKain, was eastbound at 2:03 a.m. when his vehicle left the south side of the road and struck a tree, Orleans County sheriff’s deputies said. A nearby property owner heard the accident, noticed the vehicle was on fire, and was able to remove McKain.
The property then managed to extinguish the fire before first responders arrived.
McKain was taken by Monroe Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.
An investigation by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing. Initial results show speed may have been a contributing factor.
Murray firefighters assisted at the scene.