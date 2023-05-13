BUFFALO — An Albion man is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
Anthony J. Alello, Jr., 32, appeared Friday in federal court. Besides prison, he faces a fine of up to $250,000.
An undercover FBI agent began communicating with Alello online in January 2022 using the Kik application. Alello sent the agent links to cloud storage folders containing child pornography.
One folder contained approximately 2,484 videos of child pornography, and another folder contained approximately 45 videos of child pornography.
The FBI executed a search warrant at Alello’s residence two months later and seized his cellphone. A subsequent forensic examination recovered approximately 1,744 images and six videos of child pornography, some of which depicted pre-pubescent children and violence against children.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22.