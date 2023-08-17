Funeral services will be Saturday for a 2002 Albion High School graduate who was killed last week in a helicopter crash while crop-dusting in Pennsylvania.
Theodore “Ted” Farwell, 39, of Orangeville, Pa. was crop-dusting Saturday morning when his Bell 47G-5 helicopter struck an electrical line and crashed.
According to The Daily Voice, the helicopter then caught fire, trapping Farwell inside. Bystanders and first-responders were able to pull him from the wreckage but not in time to save Farwell.
Farwell owned Triple F Flying, Inc. of Benton, Pa., and Albion with his family, including his father, Rick and brothers Joe, Will and Jesse Farwell.
Farwell graduated from Albion High School and in 2015 married Jessica “Jessie” Metcalf, according to his obituary.
The couple have three children and one that is due in January.
Farwell is the son of Rick and Linda (Dudley) Farwell.
Calling hours are scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Stillwater Christian Church in Stillwater, Pa., where services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.