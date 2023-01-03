ALBION — The Albion Police Benevolent Association has issued a statement in conjunction with the union’s attorney, Paul Weiss, regarding the recent pay dispute between the village and the police department.
Mayor Angel Javier Jr. said in July that the Village of Albion overpaid the department about $236,000 over a five-year period due to a clerical error when the officers went to a biweekly schedule. The village took action this past July to institute a correction but the Albion Police Benevolent Association filed a grievance.
“Completely unaware of the laws that govern labor relations between the village and the police union, Mayor Javier breached the contract between the village and the police union,” said Paul D. Weiss, attorney for the Albion Police Union, in a press release. “Luckily, back in June 2022, a majority of the village board voted to reinstate the correct pay rate. Unfortunately, that was only a temporary stay, which forced the police union to file a grievance against the village.”
Weiss said following the village’s breach, the police union met with the village and presented a 28-page Power Point presentation detailing why the village was wrong and that the correct pay rate needed to be reinstated.
That presentation contained the contract language, the parties’ unequivocal practice of over 160 payroll periods evidencing the correct pay rate used by the parties; Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) decisions, a New York State Comptroller opinion, New York State case law and reasons why the Bonadio report was based upon the wrong assumption.
The attorney said the village did not listen.
Then Weiss said the village dragged its feet in settling the grievance, so the Albion Police Union filed an Improper Practice charge before the PERB.
“The mayor’s actions also raised issues the police union would never have brought up,” Weiss said in the press release. “Further investigation resulted in the police union asserting Fair Labor and Standards Act violations. The Police Union’s investigation revealed that its members were owed over $714,000!”
Instead of going forward with litigation, Weiss said the Albion Police Union sought to reduce the village’s liability and started settlement discussions with Albion. Instead of quickly resolving issues, the village delayed before finally reaching an agreement.
A memorandum of agreement from this past November — for which The Daily News submitted a Freedom of Information Act request — shows the Village of Albion and Albion Police Benevolent Association agree that the original July 2016 agreement was properly implemented and that an 84 hour, two-week pay period should be divided by 2,080 hours for the hourly rate.
There was also a settlement agreement that the village would provide back pay for officers effected between June 1 to June 11 when the village divided police salaries by 2,184 instead of 2,080.
The Albion Police Union said this cost village residents over $38,000; more than $16,000 for the report from the Bonadio Group, more than $15,000 to make the members of the Albion Police Department whole, and $7,500 for the Police Officers’ attorneys. This doesn’t include fees for village attorneys.
Weiss said the Albion Police Union could cost the Village of Albion $750,000 from all this; instead they resolved it for $38,000.
The Batavia Daily News reached out to the Village of Albion for a response. As of press time, they have not responded.
