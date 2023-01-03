Albion police comment on pay dispute

ALBION — The Albion Police Benevolent Association has issued a statement in conjunction with the union’s attorney, Paul Weiss, regarding the recent pay dispute between the village and the police department.

Mayor Angel Javier Jr. said in July that the Village of Albion overpaid the department about $236,000 over a five-year period due to a clerical error when the officers went to a biweekly schedule. The village took action this past July to institute a correction but the Albion Police Benevolent Association filed a grievance.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1