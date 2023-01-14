BUFFALO — An Alexander man who used a hidden camera to video a naked minor and who was found to possess hundreds of photographs and videos containing child porn was sentenced to 12 years and six months in federal prison Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Christopher D. Brown, 43, had been convicted of distribution of child pornography and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Assistant U.S. Attoreny Paul Bonanno said that Brown concealed a camera in a bathroom on March 17, 2017 “for the purpose of recording a video of a naked minor victim.”
On April 5, 2020, an undercover agent working online discovered a sexually explicit video that included a girl who appeared to be between 9 and 11, video that Brown shared through a peer-to-peer network.
The IP address was traced to Brown’s residence on Dodgeson Road and on July 17 police raided his house using a federal warrant.
Agents discovered a DVD containing the video Brown produced. They also found about 550 images and 100 videos of child porn.
Agents seized five firearms.
Brown is a convicted felony, having been convicted of a felony after an investigation into numerous larcenies from cars in Genesee and Erie counties in 2000.
