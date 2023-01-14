Child porn nets prison term

BUFFALO — An Alexander man who used a hidden camera to video a naked minor and who was found to possess hundreds of photographs and videos containing child porn was sentenced to 12 years and six months in federal prison Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Christopher D. Brown, 43, had been convicted of distribution of child pornography and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

