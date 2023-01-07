Alfred students aid Ian cleanup

A team of 12 Alfred State College students and staff traveled to Fort Myers, Fla. to work with All Hands and Hearts on Hurricane Ian cleanup the week before Christmas.

ALFRED — An Alfred State College relief team including nine students and three staff members spent the week before Christmas helping communities continue the cleanup from Hurricane Ian.

The team made the trip to Fort Myers, Fla. in conjunction with the All Hands & Hearts organization. It departed Dec. 17 and assisted efforts to remove debris left from the Category 4 storm that hit the west coast of Florida in late September.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1