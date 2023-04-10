The key to heating an 834-unit apartment tower under construction on the Brooklyn waterfront will be a hole in the ground.

Actually, it will be 322 holes, each about 4 inches across and exactly 499 feet deep — any deeper and New York state would consider it a mining project. These holes comprise the heart of a geothermal heat-pump system that is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 53% over a comparable building using conventional heating and cooling systems. When complete in 2025, 1 Java St. will be one of the biggest U.S. residential buildings using the technology.

