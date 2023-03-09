BERGEN — The cast of Byron-Bergen Junior-Senior High School’s musical, “Hairspray,” has director Alyson Mercedes says become like family, The seniors have taken younger cast members under their wing and forming “brother” or “sister” relationships with them.
It also includes an actual family of five siblings.
Seventh-grader Genevieve Smith, playing Little Inez, is in her first production at Byron-Bergen. Her brother, Solomon Smith, a ninth-grader playing Jude, one of the Dynamites, is also in his first show. Another brother, sophomore Roman Smith, plays Seaweed J. Stubbs. Two other brothers, Deacon Smith, a 2021 Byron-Bergen graduate who has a voice-over role, and Malachi Smith, playing Duane, are also involved in the show.
“Their entire family, all of their siblings, are involved in the production, which is a really special opportunity for their family as well,” Mercedes Tardy said.
Genevieve Smith said she’s happy to have her family around.
“My brothers have been in it a long time, especially my brother, Deacon. I’ve been watching it a lot, so I wanted to do it the first chance I had,” Genevieve Smith said. ”I feel pretty excited.”
As for playing Little Inez, Genevieve said it’s a fun role and that her character is pretty outgoing.
Solomon Smith said he’s looking forward to his first show. “I love to dance. I love to sing. I had to increase my range a lot so I could hit the higher notes for my part,” he said.
Solomon said he probably has less dancing and singing than the lead actors, but more than most of the ensemble. He and his sister danced for a couple of years with the Gillam Grant Community Center.
“Hairspray” is the story of dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad, played by Jade Wolff, who auditions for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show” and wins. She becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun and fashion. Perhaps her new status as a teen sensation is enough to topple Corny’s reigning dance queen and bring racial integration to the show.
“I think the story is very timely. It’s got a very powerful message. The music is incredible and I just thought it was a very appropriate fit for our students and for where we’re at as a society,” Tardy said.
Jade, a sophomore, describes herself and her character as very energetic, though Tracy “is a lot more outgoing than I am.”
“She’s very optimistic. She sees the good in a lot of things, but is able to realize what she can fix. She will fix it,” Jade said. “She’s very stuck to her goals.”
Jade said she was in last year’s musical, “Variety Is the Spice of Life” and “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” in seventh grade. She describes being the lead this year as “stressful.”
“It’s a lot of work, but I think it’ll pay off. It’s a lot of time and a lot of energy. You really have to push yourself to be able to come here and do what needs to get done,” she said. “I’m not a very focused person, so I really have to try and get into it.”
Senior Joshua Tardy plays Corny Collins, the energetic host of a teen dancing and singing show. Joshua sees similarities between he and Collins.
“Our energy and our charm, and just moving around and getting people up and excited and happy,” he said. “I think I’m better at the singing than the dancing, but I like them both a lot.”
Joshua was part of a production in seventh grade, but did not do another until this one.
“I wanted to be involved with something,” he said. “ ‘Hairspray,’ being my favorite musical, I really saw that as a good opportunity to get with friends and just do something I enjoy. It’s my favorite musical movie to watch — the characters in the musical and the music and the dancing, and how energetic it is of a musical. It being my senior year and getting to bond with everyone before I go, and it being my favorite musical is a great experience.”
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: “Hairspray,” a production by Byron-Bergen Central School students.
WHEN: 7 tonight and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: The auditorium of Byron-Bergen Junior-Senior High School, 6917 West Bergen Rd., Bergen.
TICKETS: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors. Available online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8r8hue and at the door.