All major state highways in Western New York were expected to be open this morning. The Erie County portio of I-190 and state Routes 5, 33, and 198 were scheduled to fully reopen at midnight, according to an announcement late Wednesday night from the governor’s office.
The openings come a day after the New York State Thruway (I-90), I-290, I-990, State Routes 400 and 219; and portions of I-190 in Niagara County and north of I-290 in Erie County reopened to vehicular traffic.
The state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority are continuing to assist local municipalities with snow removal efforts.
Department of Transportation and Thruway maintenance forces, in coordination with first responders and local governments, have worked nonstop over the last few days to clear the local roads of snow and abandoned vehicles to ensure that these highways could reopen as quickly as possible, the governor’s office said in a news release.
“We are working around the clock to help Western New York recover from this historic winter storm, and we won’t stop until the job is done,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said. “I am extremely grateful to all the highway maintenance workers, first responders and emergency service staff who continue to work tirelessly to help their fellow New Yorkers.”
State Department of Transportation and Thruway forces remain on the ground, plowing local roads across Western New York, as well as conducting snow blowing and load and haul operations. To date, the Department of Transportation has sent five waves of manpower and equipment, and mobilized contractor resources to help clear local roads and assist the City of Buffalo and local municipalities with snow removal. The Thruway Authority has also sent two waves of manpower and equipment to Western New York and will send more as conditions warrant, the governor’s office said.
