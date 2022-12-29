Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a Dec. 26 press briefing at Buffalo Police Headquarters with Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

All major state highways in Western New York were expected to be open this morning. The Erie County portio of I-190 and state Routes 5, 33, and 198 were scheduled to fully reopen at midnight, according to an announcement late Wednesday night from the governor’s office.

The openings come a day after the New York State Thruway (I-90), I-290, I-990, State Routes 400 and 219; and portions of I-190 in Niagara County and north of I-290 in Erie County reopened to vehicular traffic.

