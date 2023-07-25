BATAVIA — Stacy R. Moss Sr. appears to be a creature of habit.
In January 2015 he was released from state prison after serving a 10-year term for armed robbery.
In July of that year, while on parole, he went on a bank-robbing spree in Monroe County, hitting three banks in four days. He was arrested on the fifth day.
Moss, 53, was convicted and sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison.
In January of this year he was released to parole.
Monday, almost exactly eight years after robbing banks in Monroe, Moss is accused of entering Key Bank on Main Street and demanding money from a teller.
He was not very discreet about it.
Police said Moss entered the bank at 9:35 a.m. wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, black socks and no shoes.
He handed a teller a note, took the money and left the bank and was last seen heading west on Main riding a bicycle.
Detectives from the City Police worked quickly to identify Moss using the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center’s facial recognition software. The image was shared with the public and officers began checking his last known addresses.
He was taken into custody a few hours later while hiding at a South Spruce Street residence, and charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.
Moss was committed to Genesee County Jail without bail.
Detective Sgt. Matt Lutey said an anonymous tip led to Moss’s arrested a residence in Batavia.
He said Moss was living at a temporary residence as part of his parole.
Moss has an extensive history of arrests and has served four state prison terms dating back to 1987 when he was convicted of burglary at age 17 and sentenced to one to three years in prison.
He was arrested not long after his release and charged with more house burglaries in Monroe and was sentenced to a three-to-six year term in 1989.
His next term, the 10-year term, came in 2004 after he was convicted of armed robbery.
Moss, who has ties to Orleans County, is on parole until 2032.